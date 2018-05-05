Sunny southeast sees battles royal for properties in Wexford, Wicklow

In spite of the weather the auction season is ploughing ahead in the south-east with David Quinn recording recent successes under the hammer.

Last week the auctioneer sold two properties, a holding with 32.6ac of tillage and a derelict house at Brideswell Little, Gorey and a farmhouse on 6.1ac at Bonagrew Little, Brittas, Co Wicklow. The Wexford property sold for €420,000 or €13,000/ac, while the Wicklow farmhouse sold for €340,000 under the hammer.

The property at Brideswell Little is located 6km from Carnew, 3km from Askamore village and 15km west of Gorey. Accessed by a private laneway that divides the holding into two lots, the land is all currently in tillage and is described by David Quinn as the best of ground with no waste.

The property also includes a derelict, single-storey, stonebuilt farmhouse in need of complete restoration. The site has the infrastructure for electricity and a private well for water but neither utility is connected. At auction the place was offered in a number of lots and turned into a battle royal between the lots and the entire. The first lot, made up of 13.5ac of tillage, was bid to €190,000 by three bidders while the second lot, of 18ac, was also bid to €190,000 by three bidders. The derelict house on an acre was driven to €42,000 by three interested parties.