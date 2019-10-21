Substantial Meath grazing farm on the market at €750,000

Jim O'Brien

An 82ac residential farm at Ballynagranchy, Oldcastle, Co Meath, is coming to auction in lots or as an entire, with the house on 1ac valued at €100,000, while the remaining land is guided at €8,000/ac, making a total guide of €750,000.

Located about 5km from Oldcastle in the Ballinacree area, the property is made up of top quality lands with a yard, sheds and cattle-handling facilities.

The bungalow is a three bedroom residence located at the entrance to the farm. Accommodation includes a kitchen, living room, hall and sitting room with three bedrooms and a family bathroom with a wet-room.

The entire farm is currently laid out in pasture with no waste, good access and decent road frontage.

There are panoramic views of the countryside, making it an ideal site for a new residence, subject to the necessary planning permission.

The property is described by Martin Shortt auctioneers as ideal for anybody wishing to set up a farming enterprise.

As an entire, the farm is a substantial standalone residential holding, while its lots would make for valuable additions to existing enterprises.

The lots include a parcel of 48.42ac in the townland of Rathmay. Two further pieces of 15.24ac and 17.15ac are located at Ballynagranchy, along with the house on 0.91ac.

The entire on 82ac will also be offered when the property is brought to auction at the Lakeside Manor Hotel, Virginia, at 3pm on Friday, November 15.

Cavan auction

Mr Shortt is also handling the public auction of an 18ac residential farm at Castlerahan, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan. Located not far from the town, the property is expected to fetch about €325,000 when it sells in lots or as an entire. The ground is described as top quality farmland laid out in pasture with cattle handling facilities and water supplied by a private well.

On an elevated location with great views and good road frontage, the holding could have site potential, subject to the required planning permission. The four bedroom bungalow is in fine condition and finished to a very high standard. There is a detached garage and tarmacadam driveways right around the house.

The auctioneers describe the sale as an opportunity to acquire a "once-off gem of a residence and small holding".

At auction, the land will be offered in one lot, while the bungalow on 1ac will be offered as a second lot. The entire will also be offered.

The auction takes place at the Lakeside Manor Hotel at Virginia, Co Cavan, at 3pm on Thursday, November 14.

caption to come

