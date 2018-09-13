Stud farm of top trainer Tony Martin withdrawn from auction

Arodstown Stud, the residential 88ac stud farm belonging to trainer Tony Martin at Moynalvey, Summerhill in Co Meath was withdrawn from auction after being bid to €1.625m in its lots and €1.4m as an entire.

Arodstown Stud, the residential 88ac stud farm belonging to trainer Tony Martin at Moynalvey, Summerhill in Co Meath was withdrawn from auction after being bid to €1.625m in its lots and €1.4m as an entire.

The lots were made up of a straight gallop with an office and stable block on 23.8ac while the second included 42.12ac with a circular gallop, two stable blocks of 40 stables along with a tack room, drying room and feed house.

A third lot was made up of the residence on 6ac, a fourth comprised of 15.6ac of land and a sixth lot was made up of staff quarters on 0.27ac.

Phillip Byrne of Coonans, said active negotiations are on-going.

Tony Martin

The training stables, located 12km from Dunboyne and 15km from Maynooth, earned a strong reputation in National Hunt circles under the direction of trainer Tony Martin who has owned and developed the property over the last 10 years.

He enjoyed considerable success at Arodstown producing almost 400 winners since gaining is licence in 1992.

The Arodstown yard hosts one of the best equestrian operations in the country. All newly constructed within the last decade the facilities include 70 custom-built loose boxes contained within three American style barns.

Paddocks