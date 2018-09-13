Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 13 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Stud farm of top trainer Tony Martin withdrawn from auction

The residence on the stud farm
The residence on the stud farm
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Arodstown Stud, the residential 88ac stud farm belonging to trainer Tony Martin at Moynalvey, Summerhill in Co Meath was withdrawn from auction after being bid to €1.625m in its lots and €1.4m as an entire.

The lots were made up of a straight gallop with an office and stable block on 23.8ac while the second included 42.12ac with a circular gallop, two stable blocks of 40 stables along with a tack room, drying room and feed house.

A third lot was made up of the residence on 6ac, a fourth comprised of 15.6ac of land and a sixth lot was made up of staff quarters on 0.27ac.

Phillip Byrne of Coonans, said active negotiations are on-going.

Tony Martin
Tony Martin

The training stables, located 12km from Dunboyne and 15km from Maynooth, earned a strong reputation in National Hunt circles under the direction of trainer Tony Martin who has owned and developed the property over the last 10 years.

He enjoyed considerable success at Arodstown producing almost 400 winners since gaining is licence in 1992.

The Arodstown yard hosts one of the best equestrian operations in the country. All newly constructed within the last decade the facilities include 70 custom-built loose boxes contained within three American style barns.

Paddocks

Also Read

There are 26 turnout paddocks and two superb all-weather tracks along with an open yard with dual access.

The three barns are divided into units of 30, 24 and 16 boxes each measuring 12ft X 12.6ft.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market

'The land is as good as I have seen' - A residential farm of top quality on the...
Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve


Top Stories

Toyota Landcruisers are amongst the popular makes to be stolen.

Landcruiser gang strike again: IFA and gardai issue alert as 15th Meath jeep is...
Stock photo:PA

Hurricane Helene 'will not be a repeat of Ophelia' - says weather expert
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia announces August milk price and halts support payment
Stock Image

Despite recent progress significant fodder deficit remains however on many...
Bullbank's Aberdeen Angus bull.

New player making waves in beef breeding
Used tyres

Farmers encouraged to recycle used tyres at new bring centres
Brendan Stafford, Gerry McCann, Meath IFA Chairman John Curran, Michael McCann, David Farrell & Farm Business Chairman Martin Stapleton putting up a sign on the McCann farm in Meath, opposing the forced sale of the farm which is due to take place in the coming week. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Neighbours of farm family in debt row say any prospective buyer 'will be...