Strong bidding sees Meath farm sell for €13,000/ac
A 28ac parcel of ground with a derelict house at Ballinabarney, Longwood in Co Meath made a handsome €13,000/ac when it sold to a local farming family last week. The price was guided prior to auction at between €9,000 and €10,000/ac.
Located 3km from Clonard, 3km from Longwood and 9km from the N4 at Enfield, the land is described by auctioneer Thomas Potterton as a beautiful piece of ground laid out in four fields bounded by mature hedgerow with plenty of shelter.
The River Boyne runs along one of the boundaries as does the Royal Canal which has become a hive of activity as a walking and leisure amenity. The auctioneer describes it as the best of grazing land that would also do well under the plough.
The presence of a derelict house on the property should be a help if an application for planning permission to convert the holding into a residential farm is made.
Bidding opened when a local family and a solicitor took to the fray at €200,000. Rising mainly in increments of €10,000, bidding continued to €310,000 when it reduced to €5,000. It continued steadily until the hammer fell at €360,00 and the place was bought by Oliver and Amanda Dixon and their two sons, a well-known local farming family with an agricultural contracting business.
Oldcastle auction
A 33ac portion of an 82ac residential farm at Ballynagranchy, Oldcastle in Co Meath sold at auction a number of weeks ago in two lots while a 49c portion with the residence was withdrawn.
Located about 5km from Oldcastle in the Ballinacree area the property is made up grazing lands and a residence with a yard, sheds and cattle handling facilities. The farm is currently laid out in pasture with no waste, good access and decent road frontage.
Auctioneer Martin Shortt offered the place in lots and while the larger lot of c48ac and the house failed to sell on the day, a 15.24ac went under the hammer parcel at €9,000/ac while a 17.15ac made €8,000/ac.
Negotiations on the rest continued after auction.
