Strong bidding sees Meath farm sell for €13,000/ac

Located 3km from Clonard, 3km from Longwood and 9km from the N4 at Enfield, the land is described by auctioneer Thomas Potterton as a beautiful piece of ground laid out in four fields bounded by mature hedgerow with plenty of shelter.

The River Boyne runs along one of the boundaries as does the Royal Canal which has become a hive of activity as a walking and leisure amenity. The auctioneer describes it as the best of grazing land that would also do well under the plough.

The presence of a derelict house on the property should be a help if an application for planning permission to convert the holding into a residential farm is made.