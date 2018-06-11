Strong bidding drives Laois land to close on €18,000/ac
Ten acres of Laois land made a strong €17,750/ac at a recent auction.
The parcel of agricultural lands located close to Ballybrittas, Co Laois, made €177,500.
A crowd of about 15 people showed up for the lively sale, which opened with an offer of €100,000. Three active customers drove the price to €155,000 when the property was placed on the market. Two bidders fought it out until it sold at €177,500 to a local farmer.
Located just off the old N7 between Monasterevin and Portlaoise, the holding is about 2.5km from Ballybrittas and 3.5km from Killenard. The ground is in permanent pasture and sterilised from future development as part of a historic planning application.
Speaking after the auction, Clive Kavanagh said the land had generated substantial interest from the outset, “although planning permission would be difficult to obtain, a local-based person with strong connections to the area might be able to achieve a favourable outcome,” he said.
Kildare auction
Meanwhile, across the border in Co Kildare at Cupidstown, near Kilteel, John O’Reilly of Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly sold a 21ac parcel of ground for €195,000 or €9,285/ac.
Located close to Kilteel, the land is laid out in a number of paddocks divided by post and rail fencing and all with easy access to Kilteel, Kill and Naas.
The slightly elevated land is grazed by sheep at the moment, is well fenced and has plenty of road frontage to all sections.