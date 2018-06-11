Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 11 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Strong bidding drives Laois land to close on €18,000/ac

Stock photo
Stock photo
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Ten acres of Laois land made a strong €17,750/ac at a recent auction.

The parcel of agricultural lands located close to Ballybrittas, Co Laois, made €177,500.

A crowd of about 15 people showed up for the lively sale, which opened with an offer of €100,000. Three active customers drove the price to €155,000 when the property was placed on the market. Two bidders fought it out until it sold at €177,500 to a local farmer.

Located just off the old N7 between Monasterevin and Portlaoise, the holding is about 2.5km from Ballybrittas and 3.5km from Killenard. The ground is in permanent pasture and sterilised from future development as part of a historic planning application.

Speaking after the auction, Clive Kavanagh said the land had generated substantial interest from the outset, “although planning permission would be difficult to obtain, a local-based person with strong connections to the area might be able to achieve a favourable outcome,” he said.

Kildare auction

Meanwhile, across the border in Co Kildare at Cupidstown, near Kilteel, John O’Reilly of Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly sold a 21ac parcel of ground for €195,000 or €9,285/ac.

Located close to Kilteel, the land is laid out in a number of paddocks divided by post and rail fencing and all with easy access to Kilteel, Kill and Naas.

The slightly elevated land is grazed by sheep at the moment, is well fenced and has plenty of road frontage to all sections.

Also Read

On auction day, two bidders showed cause when proceedings opened with a bid of €100,000. The place was put on the market at €187,000 and sold at €195,000 to a local farmer.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...


Top Stories

John Fagan: The sweet smell of haylage is a balm after our awful...
Evelyn Bourke. Photo: George Brooks

From milking cows to running health care giant Bupa ....Meet Evelyn Bourke
Joey Conroy

Why this 24-year-old contractor says there is no point working for the banks
The 72ac holding is located near Delvin in Co Westmeath and is suitable for all types of farming

'Land is among the best ground I have walked in Westmeath' - High hopes for...
Ray MacSharry.

Opinion: Thirty years on from MacSharry, we need another CAP revolution
The early 19th-century house on 50ac is located eight miles from Carlow town

Compact classic - early 19th-century Georgian house on 50ac with €1.3m...
Agricultural consultant, Mike Brady.

Mike Brady: Our new generation of farmers will aim to work smarter, not...