Strong bidding drives Laois land to close on €18,000/ac

A crowd of about 15 people showed up for the lively sale, which opened with an offer of €100,000. Three active customers drove the price to €155,000 when the property was placed on the market. Two bidders fought it out until it sold at €177,500 to a local farmer.

Located just off the old N7 between Monasterevin and Portlaoise, the holding is about 2.5km from Ballybrittas and 3.5km from Killenard. The ground is in permanent pasture and sterilised from future development as part of a historic planning application.