Strong bidding drives Kilkenny farm to double its guide price

A view of one of the land parcels at Cruttenclough near Bilboa, Co Kilkenny

Kilkenny auctioneer Joe Coogan held one of his drive-in auctions recently in the yard at his auctioneering premises in Castlecomer.

He was handling the sale of a 47ac residential farm at a place rejoicing in the wonderful name of Cruttenclough, near the equally exotic Bilboa on the north-east corner of Kilkenny where the county meets Laois and Carlow. The farm sold in lots making €370,000.

Bilboa got its name from the exploits of a local military man, Colonel John Staunton Rochford 1802-1844. He fought in the Napoleonic wars and apparently acquitted himself well while in action near the Spanish town, becoming known as Rochford of Bilboa. His family was involved in the building of Bilboa Church 1850 and, since then, the area has been known as Bilboa.

Traditional farmhouse

The holding at Cruttenclough is in three lots and includes a traditional two-storey farmhouse in need of repair and refurbishment. Two of the lots have laneway access while the third has no independent access. Mr Coogan describes the land as mixed ground suitable for planting and grazing.

At auction, potential customers sat in their cars and jeeps as the auctioneer opened proceedings and bidders indicated their intentions by waving through an open window.

Mr Coogan sold the Bilbao property in three lots. The farmhouse on 8.5ac with laneway access guided at €88,000 opened at €80,000. With four bidders in action it sold for about twice its guide at €175,000.

The second lot, a 23ac parcel suitable for planting, was guided at €60,000 and opened at €50,000. With two bidders in the chase it sold for over double the guide at €135,000.

The final lot of 15.5ac has no independent access, was not farmed for years and is as organic a piece of land as you are likely to get. On the Laois side of the county boundary, the parcel attracted three bidders when it opened at €40,000 and sold under the hammer for €60,000.

In total the place made €370,000, almost double its guide of €188,000.

Describing the drive-in auction method Mr Coogan said it is a little bit more difficult than the normal, but far safer in the current circumstances.

“The windows of cars are down; you hope it won’t be raining. It’s a new venture, and it’s a system we will probably be able to use for the foreseeable future, until such time as the coronavirus vaccine comes on board. I'm very happy with the way it went, and I’d hope to conduct more sales in that environment in the new year, even though I have to leave my auction room empty for now,” he said.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

