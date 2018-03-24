Striking equestrian farm on the market in Wicklow cost 'millions' to put in place

Savills are handling the sale of a striking equestrian farm at Johnstown near Arklow in Co Wicklow.

The property includes a two-storey residence in need of refurbishment and a range of top class equestrian facilities. The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €650,000.

Located 6km from Arklow and extending to about 37ac of land, the holding is approached by a tree-lined avenue with stone walls at either side. The house is a two storey traditional farmhouse set on a lovely site with great views of Arklow and out to the coast.

The stables is adjoined by a massive indoor arena.

The accommodation in the house includes a dining room, sitting room, back hall, utility and WC downstairs while upstairs are four ensuite bedrooms and a family bathroom. The roof has been damaged and the place needs a lot of work but has the potential to be a fine residence