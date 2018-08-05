South Leinster continues to be the strongest part of the country for land sales and even with the €58,000/ac sale of a farm in Cork it still outperformed its nearest rival, Munster, by more than €1.3m in money generated by land sales.

South Leinster: 'The big dairy men are buying extra land as a fodder buffer'

A total of 21 auctions saw 960ac of South Leinster land sold under the hammer, up 5.5pc on the early months of last year.

These sales realised a total of €14.58m, an increase of 25pc on the 2017 revenue while the average price paid for land in the area comes to €15,041/ac, up 19pc on last year's price.

Kilkenny auctioneer Pat Gannon has rarely seen more land for sale in Kilkenny.

"But the tillage men are not able to compete with the dairy lads," he cautions.

"I have seen people give up on regular cereals with more land going into maize for fodder.

Slyguff Lodge on 65ac between Bagenalstown and Borris in Co Carlow made €1.52m at auction in May

"The big dairy men, having experienced the fodder crises of this year, are buying extra land as a fodder buffer for bad years," he said.

Wexford auctioneer David Quinn sees a significant number of suckler farmers moving into dairy and even some tillage farmers in this big tillage county following suit.