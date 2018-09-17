South Leinster farms guided at €12,000/ac

Laois land is making good prices and Rathdowney auctioneer William Mansfield will be hoping this trend continues when he brings to auction an 82ac non-residential farm at Mountoliver, Rathdowney.

The roadside property is for sale with a guide price of €12,000/ac.

Located on the Borris-in-Ossory road 1.6km from Rathdowney, the holding has plenty of road frontage. It is laid out in one block and is in a mix of grass and tillage, with the tillage part reseeded for grass.

It is serviced by an internal roadway giving access to all the fields, with water provided by a mains and a private supply.

A fine range of farm buildings makes up the yard and includes a four-column slatted unit with accommodation for up to 100 cattle along with an extensive silage slab.

Leased for the last seven years, the place has been well looked after and is in great heart.

According to Mr Mansfield, it is one of the finest holdings he has had on the books in recent years. Describing it as a renowned grazing and arable farm, Mr Mansfield says the place is attracting interest from across the farming sectors.

He expects a lively sale when the holding comes for auction at the Manor Hotel, Abbeyleix, at 3pm on Friday, September 28.