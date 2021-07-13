Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Something for everyone’ in Midlands sales

Hammer Lane, Borness, Mountmellick, Co. Offaly Expand
The land at the Borness Expand
Facilities at The Borness Expand
A shed Expand
The land at Coolnamony Upper Expand
The property comes with turbary rights Expand
Facilities at Killeagh Expand

Close

Hammer Lane, Borness, Mountmellick, Co. Offaly

Hammer Lane, Borness, Mountmellick, Co. Offaly

The land at the Borness

The land at the Borness

Facilities at The Borness

Facilities at The Borness

A shed

A shed

The land at Coolnamony Upper

The land at Coolnamony Upper

The property comes with turbary rights

The property comes with turbary rights

Facilities at Killeagh

Facilities at Killeagh

/

Hammer Lane, Borness, Mountmellick, Co. Offaly

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Matt Dunne has “something for everyone” with the sale of three properties in the Midlands.

The Portarlington-based auctioneer is selling two by public auction and the third by private treaty.

“If land is located in Laois and is a bit off the beaten track it tends to allow non-farmers the opportunity to buy, and I think that is what is going to happen here.”

Most Watched

Privacy