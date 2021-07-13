‘Something for everyone’ in Midlands sales

Matt Dunne has “something for everyone” with the sale of three properties in the Midlands.

The Portarlington-based auctioneer is selling two by public auction and the third by private treaty.

“If land is located in Laois and is a bit off the beaten track it tends to allow non-farmers the opportunity to buy, and I think that is what is going to happen here.”

A dormer bungalow on 40 acres of fragmented land will be sold by public auction on Friday, July 30, and will be sold through 10 lots.

It’s located at The Borness, Hammer Lane, Mountmellick and is equidistant from Portarlington and Mountmellick.

Lot 1 is the dormer house of 1,800sq ft on one acre, with commercial outbuildings; it has a guide of €300,000.

Lot 2 is 4ac of good land ideal for a house and has a guide price of €7,000/ac.

Lot 3 is wintering facilities for 40 cattle on half an acre plus 16ac commonage to the rear and has a guide price of €6,000/ac.

Lot 4 is 3.5ac good arable elevated land, in numerous paddocks, with a guide of €10,000/ac.

Lot 5 is c1ac mature land currently in grass and according to Mr Dunne would be ideal for a site. It is guided at €20,000.

Lot 6 is 2ac currently in grass with extensive frontage, guided at €16,000.

Lot 7 is c3.5ac currently in grass with double frontage and guided at €8,000/ac.

Lot 8 is 5.7ac marginal grazing land, guided at €5,200/ac.

Lot 9 is 1.2ac mature site with a derelict residence, in what Mr Dunne describes as a “beautiful tranquil setting” and is guided at €25,000.

Lot 10 is 1.68ac active turbary plot, with a guide of €2,500.

Killeigh, Co Offaly

Mr Dunne is also selling seven acres near Killeenmore, Killeigh on Wednesday, July 28. Set out in two fields, all in grass, the holding is a “nice wintering facility for 30-40 cattle”.

It has operated this way for the past 50 years and the son of the original owner has now moved away from the area.

The guide price is €75,000 and Mr Dunne is confident, given its location just three miles from Tullamore, that it will attract a lot of interest.

He says it is good arable land with good road frontage and would make an ideal site for a once-off house, subject to planning. With wintering facilities for about 40 cattle, he says the property is also an attractive buy for a cattle dealer.





Clonaslee, Co Laois

Finally, Mr Dunne is selling, by private treaty, c10 acres with the ruins of an old house at Coolnamony Upper, Clonaslee.

“There are fantastic scenic views high up in the Slieve Bloom Mountains, and the property comes with a 1/20th share of grazing rights on the adjoining 860 acre hill,” he says.

Currently the land enjoys €6-7,000 per annum in grants for special area of conservation and hen harrier runs and Mr Dunne is looking for offers in excess of €100,000.