Solid Offaly holding on market for €10,000/ac

The tar was melting on the roads as I drove down through the middle of the country to see a 91ac farm at Clarkville, just outside Edenderry in Co Offaly. The fine elevated farm is guided at €10,000/ac.

Auctioneer Matt Dunne convinced me to take a detour on my way back from a farm visit in Co Westmeath.

"In October 2003," he explained, "I sold a 217ac residential farm just over the hedge from this place. A huge crowd turned up for the sale and it was bought for €4.2m or €19,500/ac by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

"He has since transformed it into the beautiful Lumville Stud."

The temptation to see the place was too much, so with sat-nav barking instructions I made my way to Clarkville eventually finding the place near Ballyfore about 5km from Edenderry off the Tullamore Road.

The first portion I came to is a 26ac roadside field under a powerful sward of grass stretching up from the road.

I followed the hedge on my left and the extensive road frontage of 1.6km took me along another side road and to the farm gate. Dust billowed into the air as I drove the long avenue to the farmyard on an elevated site overlooking the land.

The farm is laid out in four fields, is currently in grass and well fenced. The farmyard is comprised of a two-column hayshed with double lean-to, a concrete apron with a silage slab along with a holding area and cattle handling facilities.

There is wintering accommodation for 50 cattle including a slatted unit with a tank, feeding areas, a bedding area and automatic watering facilities.

Drainage

The land is the best of ground. This region is generally associated with heavier black soils but this farm and the surrounding farms appear to be on an esker soil that is self-draining, high and dry.

The fields are covered in a lush crop of grass and fenced with traditional hedgerow and some wire fencing. The place would make an ideal addition to an existing farm or a fine standalone unit.

Also included in the sale is a 1,200 sq ft bungalow in need of modernisation.

The property will be sold in three lots with the first lot comprised of the 26ac field near Edenderry. Mr Dunne believes that, subject to planning permission, this would have real site potential. The second lot is made up of the bungalow and yard on 65ac and the final lot is the entire.

Top-class Kilkenny ground guided at over €10,000/ac


