Solid Offaly holding on market for €10,000/ac

The tar was melting on the roads as I drove down through the middle of the country to see a 91ac farm at Clarkville, just outside Edenderry in Co Offaly. The fine elevated farm is guided at €10,000/ac.

The tar was melting on the roads as I drove down through the middle of the country to see a 91ac farm at Clarkville, just outside Edenderry in Co Offaly. The fine elevated farm is guided at €10,000/ac.

Auctioneer Matt Dunne convinced me to take a detour on my way back from a farm visit in Co Westmeath.

"In October 2003," he explained, "I sold a 217ac residential farm just over the hedge from this place. A huge crowd turned up for the sale and it was bought for €4.2m or €19,500/ac by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai. "He has since transformed it into the beautiful Lumville Stud."

The temptation to see the place was too much, so with sat-nav barking instructions I made my way to Clarkville eventually finding the place near Ballyfore about 5km from Edenderry off the Tullamore Road. The first portion I came to is a 26ac roadside field under a powerful sward of grass stretching up from the road.