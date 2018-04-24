Farm Ireland
Smaller farms with quirky features attract a wide range of buyers

Jim O'Brien

Nowadays customers for farmland don’t just look at the agricultural potential of the property but the tourism and heritage potential of the buildings and the yard are also taken into account.

Bellewstown Bridge Farm at Bellewstown in Co Meath is such a place.

The 41.65ac farm fronts on to the Rivers Nanny and Bradden and has the remains of an old water mill and a dormant millpond. The property is for sale by public auction with a guide price of €450,000.

Located 2.5km from Bellewstown Racecourse and 50m off the Duleek to Julianstown Road the farm

has almost 500m of road frontage along with lane access.

A yard is located at the centre of the farm and includes a three-column lean-to cattle shed, an old stone cow byre, a three-column walled and covered haybarn with a two-bay lean-to.

The farm buildings were built on the site of an original dwelling and Frank Flynn of Robert B Daly auctioneers believes that with the appropriate planning permission the property could become a residential holding.

The land is in four fields described as good grazing ground, that hasn’t been ploughed since the 1940s, even though it is surrounded by tillage farms.

The mill is an interesting feature with part of the millrace remaining along with the roofless mill and a millpond that is empty and overgrown.

A foundation stone indicates that the mill was founded in 1773 and Mr Flynn believes the restoration could make for a very interesting project for a new owner.

However, the land and the yard are the primary assets and are sure to attract a range of customers.

The property will be sold at auction at the Drogheda salesrooms of Robert B Daly at 3pm on Friday, April 30.


Online Editors

