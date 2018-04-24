Smaller farms with quirky features attract a wide range of buyers

Nowadays customers for farmland don’t just look at the agricultural potential of the property but the tourism and heritage potential of the buildings and the yard are also taken into account.

Bellewstown Bridge Farm at Bellewstown in Co Meath is such a place.

The 41.65ac farm fronts on to the Rivers Nanny and Bradden and has the remains of an old water mill and a dormant millpond. The property is for sale by public auction with a guide price of €450,000. Located 2.5km from Bellewstown Racecourse and 50m off the Duleek to Julianstown Road the farm

has almost 500m of road frontage along with lane access. A yard is located at the centre of the farm and includes a three-column lean-to cattle shed, an old stone cow byre, a three-column walled and covered haybarn with a two-bay lean-to.