Smaller farms with big prices not far from the capital

The 18ac at Batterstown is guided at €35,000/ac

The residential farm on 26.5ac at Aghnagillagh, Kinnegad, Co Meath is guided at €495,000

The land is divided into eight well-fenced paddocks of top quality ground

The house at Aghnagillagh, Kinnegad has a traditional feel but is completely modern

A residential farm with a four-bedroom two-storey house on 26.5ac at Aghnagillagh, Kinnegad, Co Meath has just come on the market.

Set a in a great location, within commuting distance of Dublin, the property is guided pre-auction at €495,000.

It is less than 3km from Kinnegad, on the Meath side of town, and a five-minute drive to M4/M6.

Eamon O’Flaherty of Sherry Fitzgerald Brady O’Flaherty says of the house: “It is a fine home with a red-brick façade.

Built in 1997, it is spacious and well designed with a traditional feel, yet is completely modern.”

Extending to 1,614 sq ft, it has two reception rooms to the front, with a kitchen/dining room and utility to the rear.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property has lovely views and is set in 0.75ac of gardens laid out mainly in lawn with mature hedging and shrubberies.

The house is slightly raised over the gardens with steps leading to the front door, while the driveway approaching the property is lined by copper beech.

Located at the end of Aghnagillagh Lane, the farm is in a quiet setting.

The land is divided into eight well-fenced paddocks of top-quality ground, with the Kilwarden/Kinnegad River running along the northern boundary.

Currently in grass the ground is suitable for any agricultural enterprise.

According to Mr O’Flaherty, significant interest is being shown in the holding from farmers and non-farming sectors, locally and further afield. “A residential farm of this size and quality in such a unique and convenient setting is hard to find,” he says.

The property is being sold jointly with Sherry FitzGerald Tom Fox.

Batterstown, Co Kildare

Just across the border in Kildare, Coonans are handling the sale of a fertile 18ac parcel of ground at Batterstown.

In two divisions with plenty of road frontage, the land has both agricultural and development potential, being zoned under the rural development strategy. It is guided at €35,000/ac.

The holding is 12.5km from Maynooth and 11km from Dunboyne, with road frontage on to the Trim to Batterstown road and on to the Maynooth to Batterstown road.

Currently set out in pasture, it consists of good-quality, free-draining grassland and, being in tillage country, also has ploughing potential.

While the price might be steep for farming pockets, an investor with no immediate plans for the acquisition could soon find a willing tenant: roadside parcels like this are much sought-after by tillage farmers.



The entire will be sold by auction on Thursday, October 21 at 3pm at the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth.