Smaller farms on Meath-Cavan border

A round-roof haybarn, stone sheds and cattle-handling facilities at the Oldcastle farm

The land at Cordoagh has the potential to be super ground

There is also a modern slatted shed

The traditional facilities at Cordoagh include a round-roof haybarn with lean-tos

The farmhouse at Cordoagh could do with refurbishment

Smaller farms on either side of the Meath/Cavan border have come to the market in recent weeks.

The first one, a 48ac former dairy farm at Cordoagh, Cootehill with a dated house and a mixed yard, is attracting a lot of attention on the private treaty market.

With a solid traditional house and a good farmyard, the place is being sold under the direction of Raymond Potterton auctioneers. It is guided at €425,000.

Located 4-5km from Cootehill, just off the Cavan road, the place is laid out in 11 fields of permanent pasture fenced with traditional hedgerow.

While the 48ac is made up of high-quality, free-draining ground, it is in need of attention.

Stephen Barry of Pottertons says it could be turned into super ground with a bit of investment.

The farm’s generous road frontage may have site potential.

The three-bedroom house has attractive features but needs modernisation.

A traditional farmyard with a range of buildings is directly behind the house. The main part is quite dated and includes a substantial haybarn with double lean-to.

A series of storage and cattle sheds includes the former milking parlour.

Among the facilities is a modern, three-column slatted shed with an overhung feeding area.

A good roadway services the fields, which could be paddocked for strip-grazing, making it ideal for a return to dairying.

Mr Barry says the place is getting a lot of enquiries.

Oldcastle farm makes €11,000/ac

Just south of the county border, auctioneer Martin Shortt recently sold a 38ac fattening or dairy farm at Oldcastle, Co Meath for €420,000, or over €11,000/ac.

Located 4km from Oldcastle, the farm comes with good road frontage, good fencing and has electricity and water laid on.

Mr Shortt says building a residence could be a possibility, given the size of the holding and the road frontage.

With some dated stone-built sheds, the yard is of its time but includes some timeless cattle-handing facilities.

The land is made up of good grazing ground sheltered by an abundance of beech trees — Mr Shortt reckons the new owner won’t be cold for the rest of his days, given the endless supply of firewood.

At auction the place was offered in lots and as an entire. The lots included a 15ac portion, while another comprised 23ac along with the sheds, yard and cattle-handling facilities.

The lots were bid to €330,000 but the real interest was in the entire. This took off after the lots came to a halt.

It went on the market at €405,000 and bidding continued until the hammer fell at €420,000, when the place was bought by a local farmer.