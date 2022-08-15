Small is beautiful in the midlands as 39ac Offaly holding is guided at €320k

The house at Clonearl was probably a groom's residence in its day and is now fully refurbished.

This house and courtyard were most likely part of the stableyard of Clonearl House which at one time commanded an estate of 20,000ac

The land at Ballymullen is a mix of good ground and fields that need some reclamation.

The farm at Ballymullen includes an old farmstead with a derelict house and stone outbuildings.

A c39ac non-residential farm at Ballymullen, 3km from Daingean in Co Offaly is guided by GVM Tullamore at €320,000

Smaller holdings seem to be the flavour of the month around the country, and the midlands is no different. Typical of many farming properties on the market at the moment is a 38.9ac non-residential farm at Ballymullen, 3km from Daingean in Co Offaly, about 15km from Tullamore.

The private treaty sale is guided by GVM Tullamore at €320,000 and the farm comes without entitlements.

The land is in grass and comprises a mix of good ground and fields that need some reclamation. A gravel laneway leading to the farm from the road also serves as an internal roadway on the way to an old farmstead with a derelict house and stone outbuildings. Other features include a small pond and an old lime kiln.

Expand Close The farm at Ballymullen includes an old farmstead with a derelict house and stone outbuildings. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm at Ballymullen includes an old farmstead with a derelict house and stone outbuildings.

The remains of the residence may smooth the way to planning permission, if the new owners decide to build a house on the property.

According to Gordon Cobbe of GVM, interest in the sale is also expected from non-farming investors looking to lease the farm long-term. He says the area is known for strong land rental values.

Expand Close The land at Ballymullen is a mix of good ground and fields that need some reclamation. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The land at Ballymullen is a mix of good ground and fields that need some reclamation.

Mr Cobbe is also handling the sale of an unusual and compact equestrian property in the same area. The residential holding at Clonearl, Daingean consists of a single-storey period house on 3ac divided into paddocks by stone walls and a 19th century courtyard of stables. The sale is guided at €400,000.

Expand Close This house and courtyard were most likely part of the stableyard of Clonearl House which at one time commanded an estate of 20,000ac / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This house and courtyard were most likely part of the stableyard of Clonearl House which at one time commanded an estate of 20,000ac

The property once belonged to the Clonearl estate and was built by William Henry Magan in 1820. Known as ‘The Magnificent’ of Clonearl, thanks to a strategic marriage, he came into the ownership of 20,000ac across Westmeath, Offaly and Shankill, Co Dublin.

The house and courtyard featured in this property most likely formed the stable yard for Clonearl House. The current owner has carefully restored the stables and refreshed the stonework along with re-roofing using original slates and the installing new stable doors.

Expand Close The house at Clonearl was probably a groom's residence in its day and is now fully refurbished. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house at Clonearl was probably a groom's residence in its day and is now fully refurbished.

Bounded by a stone-walled paddock the land, while enclosed on all sides, has extensive road frontage.

Accommodation in the refurbished house includes a kitchen/living room, two double bedrooms, sitting room and family bathroom. Fibre broadband is available at the road while water is supplied by a private well.

Expand Close The stableyard at Clonearl has been meticulously refurbished. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The stableyard at Clonearl has been meticulously refurbished.

Heffernan Auctioneers, Tullamore are joint agents in the sale.

This Friday, GVM Tullamore is bringing to auction a c 37ac farm at Ard Geashill, Co Offaly. Located between Geashill and Killeigh, the property includes a derelict house and slatted shed will be offered for sale in lots.

A c13.2ac parcel of arable land makes up the first lot. With extensive straight road frontage, this piece is currently laid out in a single grass field and would be ideal for a house, subject to the necessary planning consents.

The second lot comprises a 2.89ac piece with road frontage. It also includes a derelict bungalow with a shed with a lean-to.

The third parcel is made up of 20.81ac of grass land in two fields with dual road frontage while the final lot is comprised of the entire. The auction takes place online this Friday, August 19 at 3pm on the LSL auction platform.