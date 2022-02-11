Shortage of land and competitive bidding drove prices up 6.4pc in 2021

Coveted: Ballymaglassan House on 90ac in Co Meath sold by private treaty in 2021, exceeding its guide of €2.35m

In another upbeat property report on the 2021 land market Sherry FitzGerald saw land prices increase by 6.4pc year-on-year giving an average price per acre of €9,400 outside Dublin.

This was the strongest rate of growth since the property company initiated these reports in 2013.

Sherry Fitz associate director Phillip Guckian said the notable rise in agricultural land values across the country came as no surprise in the light of “the lack of good land and farms on the open market in the year”.

“This resulted in many instances of competitive bidding, putting an upwards pressure on prices,” he said

The price of prime and marginal grassland grew by 7.3pc and 7.7pc respectively, with prime arable ground up 4.9pc.

Regional variations showed growth in prices was strongest along the border counties of Monaghan, Cavan, Leitrim, Donegal along with Sligo— up 13.2pc, while in the southeast they went up by 7.9pc.

At the end of 2021, land values were highest in the southeast at about €11,430/ac. The mid-east and the west reflected national growth prices of 6.4pc.

Price growth was more modest in the midlands, midwest and south-west — up 4.8pc, 4.7pc, and 3.2pc respectively.

Mr Guckian identifies dairy and tillage as the key drivers of demand for land in 2021 and he expects this to continue in 2022 as the price of milk shows no sign of contracting any time soon.

“The residential farm sector proved popular in 2021, particularly with young farmers looking to expand with their families, as well as purchasers from abroad looking for space and privacy around their homes,” he said.

“The market also saw strong demand from farmers looking to lease land and good land for grazing.”

Growth was recorded across all quarters of 2021, with the final quarter seeing agricultural land values increase by 1.4pc.

Grassland outperformed arable land in terms of price growth, but arable ground maintains its place at the top of the price list.

At the end of 2021, the weighted average cost of prime arable land nationally, excluding Dublin, stood at around €11,200/ac.

The report was compiled by Sherry FitzGerald in consultation with 50 agents across the country. The values were based on actual sales, or likely achievable sales.