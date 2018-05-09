Location, location, location springs to mind when a 183ac farm with an address at Allenswood, Lucan, Co Dublin, comes to the market.

Location, location, location springs to mind when a 183ac farm with an address at Allenswood, Lucan, Co Dublin, comes to the market.

See the 183-acre Dublin farm with a €9m price guide (it's got more than road frontage!)

The farm is geographically at the forefront of Dublin's development territory and while currently used for farming there has to be real hope value attaching to it.

Willie Coonan of Coonan auctioneers Maynooth is guiding the sale at between €7m and €9m or between €30,000 and €50,000/ac. Located on the R149 Lucan to Clonee road the farm is 1.6km from Leixlip, 5km from Lucan and 7km from Clonee. The new town of Ongar is nearby while the train stations at Blanchardstown Town Centre, Luttrellstown Castle, Hansfield and Louisa Park are close by.

The farm was originally owned by the Pritchard Jones family who ran an equestrian breeding operation before relocating to the UK. The holding has been farmed to a high standard in recent years and is now for sale as an agricultural unit with development potential.