Thursday 10 May 2018

See the 183-acre Dublin farm with a €9m price guide (it's got more than road frontage!)

The farm is in a prime location.
The farm is in a prime location.

Location, location, location springs to mind when a 183ac farm with an address at Allenswood, Lucan, Co Dublin, comes to the market.

The farm is geographically at the forefront of Dublin's development territory and while currently used for farming there has to be real hope value attaching to it.

Willie Coonan of Coonan auctioneers Maynooth is guiding the sale at between €7m and €9m or between €30,000 and €50,000/ac.

Located on the R149 Lucan to Clonee road the farm is 1.6km from Leixlip, 5km from Lucan and 7km from Clonee. The new town of Ongar is nearby while the train stations at Blanchardstown Town Centre, Luttrellstown Castle, Hansfield and Louisa Park are close by.

The farm was originally owned by the Pritchard Jones family who ran an equestrian breeding operation before relocating to the UK.

The holding has been farmed to a high standard in recent years and is now for sale as an agricultural unit with development potential.

In farming terms it is suitable for grazing, livestock or equestrian, according to auctioneer Willie Coonan.

The holding is in eight fields separated by hedgerow and bounded externally by road and rail line.

The original house and yards are not for sale.

The property will be sold in lots that include a 13ac parcel with frontage onto the Lucan-Clonee road and frontage onto the road connecting to Leixlip. This parcel is also bounded by the rail line.

The second lot is made up of 16ac at the far side of the Clonee road with plenty of road frontage while the third lot has frontage onto the Clonee road and is in four fields totalling 57ac.

Investors

The last lot is the largest at 97ac and this too includes frontage onto the Clonee road. It is laid out in two large grass fields. The final lot is the entire holding of 183ac.

Given its location the opportunity for development has to be taken into account and it is to be expected that a wide range of investment interests will show interest in the property.

Such interest is to be communicated to Willie Coonan or Philip Byrne of Coonan auctioneers, Maynooth and Celbridge before 12 noon on Thursday, June 7.


Indo Farming

