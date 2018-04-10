See inside this prime 82ac Meath farm which is guided at €500,000

My visits began in March when the tillage fields were brown and tilled but as the months went on they changed to lush green and were turning golden when my path changed. I will always remember the fertility of the land and the industry of the farmers.

An 82ac residential holding with €10,000 in BFP at Killadden, Drumconrath will be sure to tempt local landowners.

The place is on the market by private treaty in an executor sale guided at €500,000. It currently has an offer of €445,000.