Tuesday 10 April 2018

See inside this prime 82ac Meath farm which is guided at €500,000

Jim O'Brien

About 14 years ago I travelled a few times a week for three months from the midlands to and from Dromcronath in north Meath, close to the border with Louth.

My visits began in March when the tillage fields were brown and tilled but as the months went on they changed to lush green and were turning golden when my path changed. I will always remember the fertility of the land and the industry of the farmers.

An 82ac residential holding with €10,000 in BFP at Killadden, Drumconrath will be sure to tempt local landowners.

The place is on the market by private treaty in an executor sale guided at €500,000. It currently has an offer of €445,000.

Located 27km north of Navan and 70km from Dublin, the property comprises good land, a fine farmhouse, a yard and sheds

According to Lisa Keenan of Keenan auctioneers, Kingscourt, the holding is in prime farming territory, and suitable for grazing, fattening and forestry.

The house is over 100 years old and was inhabited up to three years ago but now needs complete refurbishment. 

A range of dated but useful buildings make up the farmyard and include a concrete apron, a silage pit, a bedded shed with a lean-to at either side, an old cow byre and various storage sheds.

The undulating land is laid out in about 10 fields divided by traditional hedgerow that needs tidying. The ground consists of a mix of good grazing land, heavier ground and an 8ac portion in forestry.

It is in three distinct lots and will be offered for sale as such. The first lot is made up of the entire property inclusive of the farmhouse, outbuildings and yard on 82ac. The second lot is a 51ac parcel with the house, yard and outbuildings, while the third lot consists of 31ac of land.


Online Editors

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




