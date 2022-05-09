See inside the lovingly restored rural bolthole on 29ac by the Shannon that is on the market for €475,000

‘Deep retro-fit’ leaves buyers of 125-year-old three-bed cottage in Offaly ‘ready to enjoy the good life’
A 29ac grassland holding with a fully renovated cottage at Garrymore, Shannonbridge is the ideal rural property for those seeking to move back to what they knew, or move out from the city.
Meticulously refurbished, the house is in turn-key condition. The sale is guided by the owner at €475,000.
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac and 1.6km from the Co Offaly village of Shannonbridge, the holding is 10 minutes from Clonmacnoise and the M6.
It has been in the ownership of the same family for many generations.
“My three uncles Kiery, Pat-Joe and Jim were renowned cattle and sheep men, and I am the most recent owner,” explains vendor Cahal Higgins, who is selling the holding through O’Roarke Brothers.
The three-bedroom cottage is about 125 years old, and Mr Higgins undertook “a deep retro-fit” to bring it up to modern standards.
It has been fully insulated and fitted with “top-end stuff” from the bathroom to the kitchen.
Heating is provided by an oil-fired central heating system, plus a new stove with back boiler.
The outbuildings are made up of a four-column haybarn with a gathering pen to the rear and a new cattle-crush to the side.
Entitlements of €7,500 per annum include €2,300 in ANC, €2,200 in Special Protection and €3,000 in Glas.
The land is, in the main, good grazing ground with about 4ac of callow near the river, where the farm has 100m of frontage with boating and fishing rights.
An additional 21ac parcel, a five-minute drive away, can also be purchased.
“The house is now finished to a very high standard and the farm is ready to go to a new family to enjoy the good life,” he said.
In Co Meath, Thomas Potterton is handling the sale of a 47ac non-residential farm at Tanderagee, Longwood.
The holding comes with a derelict house and yard and can be sold as an entire or in two lots with a guide in excess of €10,000/ac.
Bounded by the River Keol and the public road, the farm is under old pasture.
It is 6km from Rathmolyon, 12km from Enfield and the M4 and 13km from Trim.
The main part of the holding consists of a 39ac parcel with the remains of the house and yard, while across the road is an 8.5ac parcel ideal for a site, subject to planning permission.
The larger section is laid out in five divisions bordered by mature hedgerows.
The farm is in pasture, but is suited to most farming enterprises, including tillage.
According to Mr Potterton the place is in good heart, having been well managed and husbanded down through the years.
The yard is made up of a cow byre, a three-column hay barn, a cubicle house with 40 cubicles, a small enclosed concrete yard, a dung stead and an open silage pit.
Water is supplied by a private well.
The 8.5ac piece across the road is in permanent pasture.
The holding will be sold at auction in-person at the Property Exchange, Trim and on the LSL platform at 3pm on Wednesday, May 18. Bidders are asked to pre-register by May 16.