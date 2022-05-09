See inside the lovingly restored rural bolthole on 29ac by the Shannon that is on the market for €475,000

The yard is made up of a cowbyre, a three-column hay barn, a cubicle house with 40 cubicles.

Tasteful: The cottage on 29ac at Shannonbridge, Co Offaly is fully refurbished; the kitchen and dining area display a great use of the space

A 29ac grassland holding with a fully renovated cottage at Garrymore, Shannonbridge is the ideal rural property for those seeking to move back to what they knew, or move out from the city.

Meticulously refurbished, the house is in turn-key condition. The sale is guided by the owner at €475,000.

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac and 1.6km from the Co Offaly village of Shannonbridge, the holding is 10 minutes from Clonmacnoise and the M6.

The holding at Shannonbridge has 100m of river frontage on to the Shannon.

The holding at Shannonbridge has 100m of river frontage on to the Shannon.

It has been in the ownership of the same family for many generations.

“My three uncles Kiery, Pat-Joe and Jim were renowned cattle and sheep men, and I am the most recent owner,” explains vendor Cahal Higgins, who is selling the holding through O’Roarke Brothers.

The three-bedroom cottage is about 125 years old, and Mr Higgins undertook “a deep retro-fit” to bring it up to modern standards.

The house lets in plenty of daylight.

The house lets in plenty of daylight.

It has been fully insulated and fitted with “top-end stuff” from the bathroom to the kitchen.

The sitting room is comfortable and stylish.

The sitting room is comfortable and stylish.

Heating is provided by an oil-fired central heating system, plus a new stove with back boiler.

The renovations are comprehensive and tastefully done

The renovations are comprehensive and tastefully done

The outbuildings are made up of a four-column haybarn with a gathering pen to the rear and a new cattle-crush to the side.

The yard includes a two-column shed with lean-to.

The yard includes a two-column shed with lean-to.

Entitlements of €7,500 per annum include €2,300 in ANC, €2,200 in Special Protection and €3,000 in Glas.

The land is, in the main, good grazing ground with about 4ac of callow near the river, where the farm has 100m of frontage with boating and fishing rights.

The house yard and land at Shannonbridge form a compact unit.

The house yard and land at Shannonbridge form a compact unit.

An additional 21ac parcel, a five-minute drive away, can also be purchased.

“The house is now finished to a very high standard and the farm is ready to go to a new family to enjoy the good life,” he said.

The outside of the cottage

The outside of the cottage

47ac of Meath land guided at €10,000/ac

In Co Meath, Thomas Potterton is handling the sale of a 47ac non-residential farm at Tanderagee, Longwood.

The holding comes with a derelict house and yard and can be sold as an entire or in two lots with a guide in excess of €10,000/ac.

Bounded by the River Keol and the public road, the farm is under old pasture.

The yard with the farm at Tanderagee, Longwood includes, a small enclosed concrete yard, a dung stead and an open silage pit.

The yard with the farm at Tanderagee, Longwood includes, a small enclosed concrete yard, a dung stead and an open silage pit.

It is 6km from Rathmolyon, 12km from Enfield and the M4 and 13km from Trim.

The main part of the holding consists of a 39ac parcel with the remains of the house and yard, while across the road is an 8.5ac parcel ideal for a site, subject to planning permission.

The larger section is laid out in five divisions bordered by mature hedgerows.

The farm is in pasture, but is suited to most farming enterprises, including tillage.

According to Mr Potterton the place is in good heart, having been well managed and husbanded down through the years.

The yard is made up of a cow byre, a three-column hay barn, a cubicle house with 40 cubicles, a small enclosed concrete yard, a dung stead and an open silage pit.

The yard is made up of a cowbyre, a three-column hay barn, a cubicle house with 40 cubicles.

The yard is made up of a cowbyre, a three-column hay barn, a cubicle house with 40 cubicles.

Water is supplied by a private well.

The 8.5ac piece across the road is in permanent pasture.

According to Thomas Potterton the land at Tanderagee is in good heart having been well managed and husbanded down through the years.

According to Thomas Potterton the land at Tanderagee is in good heart having been well managed and husbanded down through the years.

The holding will be sold at auction in-person at the Property Exchange, Trim and on the LSL platform at 3pm on Wednesday, May 18. Bidders are asked to pre-register by May 16.