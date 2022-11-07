Farming

See inside the 106.5ac Kilkenny farm with a range of buildings set to make up to €1.5m

Another auction in Wexford sees a 23ac farm go on the market this month

The farm at Earlsrath is divided into a series of lots with plenty of road frontage Expand
The farmyard has a five-column slatted shed and a five-column dry shed. Expand
The farmhouse at Earlsrath is a solid traditional dwelling in need of refurbishment. Expand
A good roadway services the holding and gives access from a second entrance. Expand
A view of the land at Earlsrath Expand
The farm at Earlsrath is near Mullinavat and at the heart of dairy country. Expand
The 23ac farm at Garryvadden, Oulart in Co Wexford is in one large division and comes with 650m of road frontage. Expand

The farm at Earlsrath is divided into a series of lots with plenty of road frontage

The farmyard has a five-column slatted shed and a five-column dry shed.

The farmhouse at Earlsrath is a solid traditional dwelling in need of refurbishment.

A good roadway services the holding and gives access from a second entrance.

A view of the land at Earlsrath

The farm at Earlsrath is near Mullinavat and at the heart of dairy country.

The 23ac farm at Garryvadden, Oulart in Co Wexford is in one large division and comes with 650m of road frontage.

Jim O'Brien

Two south-eastern farms, in Kilkenny and Wexford, are coming for auction in the next few weeks.

At Earlsrath, Mullinavat in Co Kilkenny a 106.5ac residential grass farm with a range of farm buildings is coming to auction before the end of the month. It will be offered in a series of lots varying in size from 11ac to 70ac, with the entire also being offered.

