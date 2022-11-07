See inside the 106.5ac Kilkenny farm with a range of buildings set to make up to €1.5m

Two south-eastern farms, in Kilkenny and Wexford, are coming for auction in the next few weeks.

At Earlsrath, Mullinavat in Co Kilkenny a 106.5ac residential grass farm with a range of farm buildings is coming to auction before the end of the month. It will be offered in a series of lots varying in size from 11ac to 70ac, with the entire also being offered.

Expand Close The farmyard has a five-column slatted shed and a five-column dry shed. / Facebook

Whatsapp The farmyard has a five-column slatted shed and a five-column dry shed.

These lots are created by a network of roads around the farm and by the M9 which separates a parcel of 26.5ac from the rest.

Auctioneer Pat Gannon is guiding the sale at between €1.4m and €1.5m.

Expand Close The farmhouse at Earlsrath is a solid traditional dwelling in need of refurbishment. / Facebook

Whatsapp The farmhouse at Earlsrath is a solid traditional dwelling in need of refurbishment.

Located 2.5km from the village of Mullinavat, the farm is in the heart of good dairy country and expected to attract lively attention.

The residence and yard at the centre of the holding include a solid traditional farmhouse with three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, while the ground floor hosts the kitchen, a scullery, a living room, sitting room hallway, guest WC and a porch.

Expand Close A good roadway services the holding and gives access from a second entrance. / Facebook

Whatsapp A good roadway services the holding and gives access from a second entrance.

According to Pat Gannon, the house is habitable but in need of modernisation.To the rear of the house is a series of traditional stone out-offices with slate roofs, while the farmyard has a five-column slatted shed and a five-column dry shed. A good roadway services the holding and gives access from a second entrance.

Expand Close A view of the land at Earlsrath / Facebook

Whatsapp A view of the land at Earlsrath

The land is described as good south Kilkenny grazing ground with plenty of road frontage.

​It will be offered in a range of lots that will involve a few combinations of lots.

Expand Close The farm at Earlsrath is near Mullinavat and at the heart of dairy country. / Facebook

Whatsapp The farm at Earlsrath is near Mullinavat and at the heart of dairy country.

The house and buildings can be bought with a 70.5ac parcel or with a 44ac piece. A 26.5ac section at the far side of the M9 has frontage on to two roads, a further 25ac piece comes with plenty of road frontage while an 11ac parcel of roadside land makes up the final lot.

The place will be sold at auction at Carrolls Hotel, Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny at 3pm on Friday, November 25.

Moving across to Co Wexford, Quinn Property is handling the sale of a 23ac farm at Garryvadden near Oulart with a guide of €8,000 to €10,000/ac.

Expand Close The 23ac farm at Garryvadden, Oulart in Co Wexford is in one large division and comes with 650m of road frontage. / Facebook

Whatsapp The 23ac farm at Garryvadden, Oulart in Co Wexford is in one large division and comes with 650m of road frontage.

Located 3km from the village of Oulart and 3km off the R741, the main Gorey to Wexford road, the towns of Gorey, Wexford and Enniscorthy are within 20 minutes’ drive and the sea at Blackwater and Kilmuckridge is 10 minutes away.

The farm is in one large division and comes with 650m of road frontage. While currently in grass, according to the auctioneers the majority of the land is equally suitable for tillage. A stream running along northern boundary provides a good water supply for livestock. A derelict building on the land could offer some site potential in the event of planning being sought.

The online Quinn Property auction takes place on Friday, November at 12 noon.

