Residential farm spanning 102ac hits the market in Meath for €1.75m

Co Meath was once criss-crossed by railway lines until the arrival of the motor car and bus service put paid to its viability. It may be called back into service sooner than we think.

The line between Drogheda and Navan bisects a 102ac residential farm for sale at Drumman in Co Meath.

Once a thriving passenger line it was part of a busy rail network connecting Navan with its hinterland and had spurs to Kingscourt and Oldcastle with another to Trim and Athboy and on to the mainline to the west.

In recent years it has been used to transport zinc ore from Tara Mines to Drogheda.

Drumman farm is neatly divided by the line into a 58ac and c.44ac parcels with plenty of accommodation given that the farm comes with three residences.

Located 4km from Duleek, 12km from Drogheda and 47km from Dublin Airport, the property is on the market as an entire or in a range of lots with a guide price of €1.75m set by selling agents, Savills.

Dating back to the 1700s, Drumman was completely restored in 2002. It is approached by two avenues from different roads, with the main tarmac roadway meandering through the lands over a hump-backed railway bridge to the front of the house which is set in lovely mature gardens with fine stands of trees. The second avenue leads to the house through the farmyard.

The residence, which maintains many of its original features such as ornate plasterwork, includes a drawing room with timber floor, a wood -burning stove and a carved timber mantelpiece.