Residential farm in Laois for sale with asking price of €500k
A fine compact residential farm located at Ballinakill in Co Laois is coming on to the market and will be sold by public auction. The 46.5ac of grazing ground comes with a neat bungalow residence and a farmyard and is guided for sale at €500,000.
The property is located at Aughnacross, about 6km from the town of Ballinakill and not far from the Kilkenny border.
The neat bungalow extending to 960 sq ft was built in 1972 with accommodation that includes a hallway, a fitted kitchen, a sitting room, utility, three bedrooms and a bathroom with a separate toilet. The house is described by auctioneer Pat Gannon as being in very good condition and completely habitable.
The farm buildings consist of a two-column haybarn with a lean-to and an A-roofed shed with cattle accommodation. There are also some lovely old stone buildings in the yard.
The land is made up of 46.5ac of good level grazing ground. The largest portion is made up of 36ac of roadside land divided into about 10 fields and includes a small parcel of forestry. This will be offered as a separate lot and guided at €325,000 or €9,000/ac.
The house can be sold with 5ac of nice grazing ground and comes with a guide price of €150,000. Across the road from the main holding a 5.5ac parcel in two fields of grazing ground with laneway access and a right of way running through it is guided at €30,000.
Pat Gannon describes the farm at Aughnacross as one of the nicest compact properties he has had on the market in a while. The place will be sold at auction at the Castle Arms Hotel, Durrow, Co Laois at 3pm on Thursday, May 10.