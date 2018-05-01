Residential farm in Laois for sale with asking price of €500k

The property is located at Aughnacross, about 6km from the town of Ballinakill and not far from the Kilkenny border.

The neat bungalow extending to 960 sq ft was built in 1972 with accommodation that includes a hallway, a fitted kitchen, a sitting room, utility, three bedrooms and a bathroom with a separate toilet. The house is described by auctioneer Pat Gannon as being in very good condition and completely habitable.

The farm buildings consist of a two-column haybarn with a lean-to and an A-roofed shed with cattle accommodation. There are also some lovely old stone buildings in the yard.