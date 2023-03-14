Farming

Records tumble as €46,800/ac paid for Carlow land

20.5ac parcel on the outskirts of Tullow has development potential – but strong prices are being paid across the country

Eye-opening price: This 20.5ac of tillage land on the Rathroe Road on the outskirts of Tullow made €46,829 at auction. Expand
A 7.63ac of ground on the outskirts of Avoca made €25,000/ac. Expand
This 37ac farm with a derelict cottage at Knockanree Upper, 1.9km from Avoca made €715,000 at auction. Expand
This 89ac farm at Ballinlyma, Kilfinane in Co Limerick was sold for €1.395m. Expand

Jim O'Brien

The auction season hasn’t even taken its baby steps and already records are being set: a 20.5ac parcel of tillage ground on the outskirts of Tullow in Co Carlow made over €46,800/ac when it was sold at auction last week by Dawsons.

Matthew Conry of Dawsons expected a premium to be paid for the ground, which is currently in tillage but is zoned Enterprise and Employment under the Tullow Local Area Plan.

