Records tumble as €46,800/ac paid for Carlow land

The auction season hasn’t even taken its baby steps and already records are being set: a 20.5ac parcel of tillage ground on the outskirts of Tullow in Co Carlow made over €46,800/ac when it was sold at auction last week by Dawsons.

Matthew Conry of Dawsons expected a premium to be paid for the ground, which is currently in tillage but is zoned Enterprise and Employment under the Tullow Local Area Plan.

At auction the parcel opened at €400,000 and five bidders drove the price to €700,000. It was put on the market at that price and, eventually, sold for €960,000 making €46,829/ac, setting a high bar for the season ahead.

Small Baltinglass parcel makes €15,300/ac

Things were more conventional at an auction held by Dawsons the previous day: a 12.5ac parcel at Carrigeen, Baltinglass sold for over €15,300/ac.

With dual road frontage and a small derelict shed it is described by Mr Conry as good arable ground.

The place attracted four bidders when it opened at €100,000 before it went on the market at €180,000 and sold to a local buyer with farming interests for €192,000.

Pair of Avoca properties make big money

Across the border in Co Wicklow Quinn Property saw a huge price paid for a 7.63ac parcel of versatile ground with development potential at Kilmagig, Avoca.

A 7.63ac of ground on the outskirts of Avoca made €25,000/ac.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A 7.63ac of ground on the outskirts of Avoca made €25,000/ac.

Bidding began at €80,000 and continued swiftly in increments of €10,000 until the hammer fell at €190,000 or €25,000/ac.

At the same auction David Quinn sold a 37ac farm with a derelict cottage at Knockanree Upper, 1.9km from Avoca. The grass farm with tillage potential is divided by the road and attracted lots of interest.

The place was offered in lots and six bidders drove the price to €505,000.

This 37ac farm with a derelict cottage at Knockanree Upper, 1.9km from Avoca made €715,000 at auction.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 37ac farm with a derelict cottage at Knockanree Upper, 1.9km from Avoca made €715,000 at auction.

However, the entire won the day after two bidders fought it out from an opening bid of €525,000 to a final bid of €715,000 or €19,300/ac. The buyer was a local businessman.

€1,395m paid for 89ac Golden Vale holding

In Co Limerick GVM Auctioneers, Kilmallock sold a 89ac roadside farm at Ballinlyna, Kilfinane for €1,395m, or a strong €15,675/ac.

Described by the auctioneers as “an excellent quality grassland farm at the heart of the Golden Vale” the holding has considerable road frontage and facilities that include a haybarn, an old milking parlour, a cattle pen and crush.

This 89ac farm at Ballinlyma, Kilfinane in Co Limerick was sold for €1.395m.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 89ac farm at Ballinlyma, Kilfinane in Co Limerick was sold for €1.395m.

The property was offered for sale in lots but the real interest was in the entire which attracted an opening bid of €900,000. It went on the market at €1.15m and three bidders fought it out until an auctioneer acting in trust bought it for a client at €1.395m.

Richard Ryan of GVM said the price achieved shows that land values remain strong.