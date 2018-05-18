Receivers to sell former 135ac dairy farm in Offaly
A 135ac grass farm at Edenderry in Co Offaly with a range of agricultural potential has come on the market to be sold by public auction, writes Jim O’Brien.
The holding at Grange East in Edenderry in Co Offaly is coming for sale under the instructions of the receiver with a guide price of €900,000 or €6,600/ac.
Located 6km from Edenderry, 9km from Carbury and 11km from Kinnegad, the property is described by Celia Lamb of selling agents Wilsons Auctions as a good big dry farm.
With excellent road frontage on to two roads the holding is laid out in 10 the large open fields and is suitable for beef or dairying.
According to Ms Lamb it was a dairy farm at one stage and could be converted for the same purpose again. While essentially good ground the farm could do with some attention and husbandry to bring out its full potential.
It will sold at auction at 3pm on Wednesday May 30th at the Wilsons Auctions, Kingswood Interchange, Exit 2, Naas Road, Dublin 22.