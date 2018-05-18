Receivers to sell former 135ac dairy farm in Offaly

The holding at Grange East in Edenderry in Co Offaly is coming for sale under the instructions of the receiver with a guide price of €900,000 or €6,600/ac.

Located 6km from Edenderry, 9km from Carbury and 11km from Kinnegad, the property is described by Celia Lamb of selling agents Wilsons Auctions as a good big dry farm.

With excellent road frontage on to two roads the holding is laid out in 10 the large open fields and is suitable for beef or dairying.