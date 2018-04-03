Ready to go - A compact dairy farm in the midlands is on the market for €380,000

A former residential dairy farm extending to 52.5ac at Legga village near Moyne in North Longford is for sale by private treaty with a very attractive €380,000 guide price.

Legga is located 22km north of Longford town, 11km north of Drumlish and 6km from Arvagh.

The property includes a bungalow, a range of farm buildings and a mixture of elevated and low-lying land divided by the public road giving good road frontage. Jonathan Quinn of Longford selling agents Property Partners Quinn says the holding can be sold in a series of lots or as an entire. The bungalow is traditional in décor and design and could do with modernisation. Extending to 994sqft the accommodation includes a sitting room, living room, kitchen, shower room and three bedrooms. The residence is approached by a long tarmac driveway with a concrete area to the rear leading to the farm buildings

The yard is made up of a decent range of useful farm buildings that includes a dairy and eight-unit milking parlour with much of the infrastructure still intact. The other sheds include a cubicle shed containing 24 cubicles with a slatted area along with a second slatted shed with feeding facilities. There are a number of storage sheds and general purpose buildings on a substantial concrete yard that has a separate entrance from the road.