Ready to go - A compact dairy farm in the midlands is on the market for €380,000
A former residential dairy farm extending to 52.5ac at Legga village near Moyne in North Longford is for sale by private treaty with a very attractive €380,000 guide price.
Legga is located 22km north of Longford town, 11km north of Drumlish and 6km from Arvagh.
The property includes a bungalow, a range of farm buildings and a mixture of elevated and low-lying land divided by the public road giving good road frontage. Jonathan Quinn of Longford selling agents Property Partners Quinn says the holding can be sold in a series of lots or as an entire.
The bungalow is traditional in décor and design and could do with modernisation. Extending to 994sqft the accommodation includes a sitting room, living room, kitchen, shower room and three bedrooms. The residence is approached by a long tarmac driveway with a concrete area to the rear leading to the farm buildings
The yard is made up of a decent range of useful farm buildings that includes a dairy and eight-unit milking parlour with much of the infrastructure still intact. The other sheds include a cubicle shed containing 24 cubicles with a slatted area along with a second slatted shed with feeding facilities.
There are a number of storage sheds and general purpose buildings on a substantial concrete yard that has a separate entrance from the road.
A road divides the lands between the upper and lower sections.
The upper section extends to 29ac and is the best of the land. The elevated ground is divided into four fields, has water laid on and has road frontage of 554m on to two roads. The lands are adjacent to Legga village and may have some development potential.