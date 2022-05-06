Rare chance to buy a large tillage farm at the Curragh

The farm is 5km from Enfield and 10km from Kilcock.

There are 10 stables in the dated stable yard.

The land at 'Greenacres' is laid out in five paddocks.

The traditional farmhouse is in need of refurbishment.

Prime land: The 137ac farm at the Curragh is ‘a superb, free-draining property in one block’; it has a guide price of €1.8m

Large tracts of non-residential lands are a rarity in the horsey end of Kildare. Sizeable tillage farms are also few and far between in that market.

A 137ac non-residential tillage farm with oodles of road frontage at Milltown, the Curragh will undoubtedly attract huge attention when it comes to auction later in the month.

The sale is being handled jointly by Coonan Property and Dowling Property, Kilcullen with guide price of €1.8m. The lands are 3km from the Curragh and 7km from both Newbridge and Kildare town.

Philip Byrne of Coonans describes the farm as “a superb, free-draining property in one block”.

In three large, well-farmed divisions, the lands have a crown of elevated ground, giving uninterrupted views of the countryside.

The ground is entirely in tillage but would also suit dairying, beef or equine interests.

With road frontage to a secondary road, there is also potential for a residential site.

The auctioneers are expecting interest from across the farming sectors, including bloodstock, and from non-farming investors with a view to reaping tax-free returns from leasing the ground.

“This is a superb opportunity to purchase a prime farm suitable for any farming, for equestrian use or as a prime investment, “ Mr Byrne said.

The property will be sold as an entire by public auction on Thursday, May 26 at 3pm at the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge.

Compact residential stud farm in Meath

Coonans are also handling the sale of a traditional residential stud-farm on 28ac at Rathroane, Enfield in Co Meath. The holding is guided pre-auction at between €550,000 and €600,000.

Expand Close The traditional farmhouse is in need of refurbishment. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The traditional farmhouse is in need of refurbishment.

Situated 5km from Enfield and 10km from Kilcock, it comes with 28ac and a dated stable yard.

Expand Close The farm is 5km from Enfield and 10km from Kilcock. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm is 5km from Enfield and 10km from Kilcock.

The traditional two-storey house has all the relics of middle-class grandeur but is in need of complete renovation.

Downstairs are an entrance hall, a dining room, a sitting room and a kitchen with an Aga. Upstairs are two bedrooms.

Expand Close The house and drive / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house and drive

To the rear is an old extension with the boiler room, the utility and a bathroom.

The yard has 10 old stables, a machinery shed and cattle-handling facilities.

Expand Close There are 10 stables in the dated stable yard. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp There are 10 stables in the dated stable yard.

Laid out in five paddocks the land is described as “the best of grazing or bloodstock ground”.

Expand Close The land at 'Greenacres' is laid out in five paddocks. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The land at 'Greenacres' is laid out in five paddocks.

The property will be sold at public auction at the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth at 3pm on Thursday, June 2.