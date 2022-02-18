Proposed solar farm offers income source on Royal coast

The 86ac farm at Slane is divided by a local road

The larger lot covers 55.4ac and includes the old house and sheds

Hotting up: A 22ac portion of this 56ac farm at Smithstown near Julianstown is under lease option for solar

In high summer, when the clouds part and the blue of the sky reveals itself, droves of sun- and sea-worshippers flock to the coast at Laytown and Bettystown, where a narrow stretch of Co Meath touches the sea.

The locality may soon be attracting landowners hoping to soak up the sun and convert it into energy and income.

A 56ac farm located just a few kilometres inland at Smithstown, Julianstown is well placed to take advantage of solar energy.

A 22ac portion of the property is contracted into an option to be leased for solar panels.

The option remains active for another three years. If the solar business goes ahead within that time the lease will last for 35 years at €1,000/ac per annum, index-linked to the consumer price index.

Expand Close A 22ac portion is under lease option for solar / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A 22ac portion is under lease option for solar

While Frank Flynn of selling agents Robert B Daly admits that beef and tillage farmers are not too impressed by the solar potential, he thinks the initiative would offer a steady and substantial income.

“There is excellent per-acre return — as part of the lease agreement you can graze sheep under the panels for a nominal €10/ac per annum while you continue to own the land,” he said.

Generally these lease options pay between €800 and €1,000 per annum. The agreed price can have a premium added, on signing the contract.

Located 6.5km from Drogheda the land was once part of an old Ascendancy estate and is suitable for tillage or grazing.

A stretch of 80km of road frontage on to the old N1 near the Glenside Hotel makes the place highly accessible.

It is on the private treaty market and currently bid to its guide of €800,000.

Five active bidders, including farmers and investors are bidding on the property.

“The vendor wants a short, sharp closing,” Mr Flynn said.

Cut-price 86ac holding in Boyne Valley

Moving northeast towards Slane a substantial parcel of land exceeding 86ac has come on the market at Mooretown, priced at a reasonable €8,500/ac.

The subject of an executor sale, the extensive holding is in 14 fields fenced by traditional hedgerows.

Expand Close The 86ac farm at Slane is divided by a local road / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 86ac farm at Slane is divided by a local road

Included in the property is an old house, a hayshed and yard, all of which are in need of renovation and attention.

The land has not been farmed for a number of years and, according to Paddy Watters of Watters Estate Agents, it was ploughed and left fallow last year in anticipation of complete reseeding.

Overlooking the Boyne Valley, the place is divided into two lots by the Monknewtown road linking the N2 and Drogheda, giving it 250m of road frontage.

Expand Close The larger lot covers 55.4ac and includes the old house and sheds / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The larger lot covers 55.4ac and includes the old house and sheds

The larger lot of 55.4ac, including the house and yard, lies to the north of the road while a smaller lot on the south side of the road extends to 31.3ac.

Expand Close The smaller lot extends to 31ac / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The smaller lot extends to 31ac

Interest is expected from farmers and investors. The lots would make an ideal out-farm, while the larger parcel or the entire could be revived as a residential holding.

The private treaty sale is jointly handled by Watters and Lev Mitchell and Sons.