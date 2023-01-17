Property price survey: South Leinster steams ahead as ‘nitrates issue means dairy farmers need extra land’

South Leinster performed very strongly, returning the highest per-acre price for land at €16,835.

With a total of 2,662ac sold under the hammer in the region, representing €44.8m in sales revenue, the south-eastern counties are ahead of the rest in terms of volume and price, selling more than double the land sold in Munster and generating more than double the revenue.

In comparison to North Leinster, the southern section of the province sold 6pc more land but generated 21pc more in revenue.

Of the 44 successful auctions held in South Leinster, 16 saw prices of more than €1m paid for farms.

The property to generate the most money was a 220ac dispersed tillage holding at Ballitore and Narraghmore near Athy that made €4.02m under the hammer of Clive Kavanagh of Jordan auctioneers.

Expand Close This 220ac tillage and grass farm near Athy in Co Kildare represented the largest price paid for a holding in South Leinster when it made €4.018m

This 220ac tillage and grass farm near Athy in Co Kildare represented the largest price paid for a holding in South Leinster when it made €4.018m

While Kilkenny may have been second best in the hurling championship of 2022 it was in the winners’ circle in the land auction stakes.

The highest per acre price paid for ground in the region was paid when Callan auctioneer Mick Barry refereed a tight contest between two dairy farmers in the chase for a 53ac non-residential holding at Windgap. The hammer eventually fell at €1.68m or €31,614/ac.

When size mattered, Kilkenny also came out on top. The irrepressible Joseph Coogan handled the sale of a 234ac residential farm at Columbcille, Thomastown, the largest farm sold in the region generating the third highest sales price at €3.1m.

Expand Close At 234ac, this grass farm at Thomastown was the largest farm sold in South Leinster

At 234ac, this grass farm at Thomastown was the largest farm sold in South Leinster

The second highest price was the €3.45m paid for a 104ac stud farm in Celbridge. Pickering Stud was one of three Derrinstown equestrian properties sold by Coonan’s of Maynooth.

Kilkenny featured again in the fourth largest sale when Pat Gannon disposed of a 106.5ac residential farm at Earlsrath, Mullinavat. This made €2.52m at auction realising a substantial €23,660/ac.

Expand Close This farm at Earlsrath, Mullinavat in Co Kilkenny made €2.52m when it sold in lots at auction in November

This farm at Earlsrath, Mullinavat in Co Kilkenny made €2.52m when it sold in lots at auction in November

One other farm broke the €2m mark when Coonans sold a second Derrinstown stud at Celbridge. The 53ac Windgates equestrian farm made €2.1m.

Other properties to make more than €1m included the 104ac Millhouse farm at Kilgowan, Co Kildare, which sold for €1.85m in a transaction handled by Jordans.

Expand Close Mill House, 104ac at Kilgowan, Co Kildare, made €1.85m

Mill House, 104ac at Kilgowan, Co Kildare, made €1.85m

Next in line came an 85ac residential dispersed holding at Bagenalstown, Co Carlow that was sold for €1.57m by Pat Gannon.

Two Laois farms made millionaires of their owners under the direction of John Hennessy, when he sold a 60ac residential holding at Grantstown, Ballacolla for €1.43m or €23,833/ac and Avenue Farm, a 120ac property at Camross that made €1.34m.

Eamonn O’Flaherty of Sherry Fitzgerald O’Flaherty Brady, Maynooth sold a 47ac farm at Ballycannon, Kilcock, for €1.15m.

David Quinn of Quinn Property added three €1m farms to his 2022 achievements when he sold a 50ac farm at Knockanree, Avoca in Co Wicklow for €1.055m, a 124ac holding at Tinahely for €1.05m and an 81ac holding at Inch, Gorey that made €1.02m.

Staying in the millionaires’ enclosure, what better place to go next than Hollywood? In the Co Wicklow version, JP & M Doyle sold an 81ac residential grass farm for €1.06m.

Further south, Pat Gannon cemented his place among the champagne brigade with the sale for €1.02m of an 87ac holding at the Pike of Rushall in Co Laois.

Expand Close Auctions sales from 2022

Auctions sales from 2022

Of the 44 farms sold under the hammer in South Leinster, 11, or 25pc, made more than €20,000/ac, with a 12.6ac tillage farm at Garterfarm, Castledermott making €26,000/ac in a Jordan sale.

Auctioneers across the region all agreed that 2022 was a good year with strong sales.

Eamonn O’Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald O’Flaherty Brady said that while farming is doing well, agricultural land is more and more in demand from the business sector.

“The strong interest from these two sectors has resulted in a very buoyant market,” he said.

In Wexford David Quinn had a very busy year. “Ninety five percent of the farmland we brought to auction sold under the hammer and anything that was withdrawn was bought immediately afterwards,” he said.

Philip Byrne of Coonans said there was an increase in interest in farmland across the board with parcels of 40ac to 200ac being sold under the hammer with multiple bidders involved. “The interest in land is demonstrated by the success in the auction room,” he said.

Castlecomer auctioneer Joe Coogan said that as the year went on the demand got stronger. “The nitrates issue is having a huge impact on the need among dairy farmers for extra land.”

Neighbouring auctioneer Pat Gannon believes the experience of 2022 shows the advantage of the auction as the best mechanism for selling land, “It’s quick, it’s clean and it’s totally transparent,” he said.

*This survey is based on 130 land or farm auctions that took place throughout the country in 2022, the results of which were published in national papers.

In total, the auctions quoted in the survey represent the sale of 7,183ac of land, which made a total of €107,923,120.

The findings are based on successful auctions where the sale price was achieved in the public arena.

The survey is concerned only with land that sold. In auctions where a single property was offered for sale in lots, only those lots selling under the hammer on the day are included.

For the purposes of the survey the country is divided into four regions. Connaught/Ulster comprises the five counties of Connaught and the three counties of Ulster in the Republic.

North Leinster includes Dublin, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Longford and Offaly, while South Leinster includes Laois, Kildare, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford. Munster is made up of the six counties of the province.

