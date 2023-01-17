Farming

Property price survey: South Leinster steams ahead as ‘nitrates issue means dairy farmers need extra land’

Sunny southeast commanded highest per-acre price and generated the most money 

Big money: Pickering Stud on 104ac at Celbridge in Co Kildare made €3.45m when sold by Coonans in November Expand
This 220ac tillage and grass farm near Athy in Co Kildare represented the largest price paid for a holding in South Leinster when it made €4.018m Expand
At 234ac, this grass farm at Thomastown was the largest farm sold in South Leinster Expand
Mill House, 104ac at Kilgowan, Co Kildare, made €1.85m Expand
This farm at Earlsrath, Mullinavat in Co Kilkenny made €2.52m when it sold in lots at auction in November Expand

Jim O'Brien

South Leinster performed very strongly, returning the highest per-acre price for land at €16,835.

With a total of 2,662ac sold under the hammer in the region, representing €44.8m in sales revenue, the south-eastern counties are ahead of the rest in terms of volume and price, selling more than double the land sold in Munster and generating more than double the revenue.

