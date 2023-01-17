Property price survey: North Leinster sees ‘strong demand for holdings of all kinds’

North Leinster certainly had a sterling year in farm property sales and while the number of acres sold at auction was slightly down on last year, the revenue generated was up by 15pc.

A total of 2,504ac was sold under the hammer, netting almost €37m, while the average per-acre price in the region increased by 17pc to €14,729/ac.

Forty-seven auctions were held in North Leinster, the highest in any region and slightly up on last year.

Among these was the most lucrative land auction of 2022 where Coonans of Maynooth sold Lumville Stud on 218ac at Edenderry in Co Offaly.

The largest of three Derrinstown stud farms sold by Coonans and owned by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Lumville came with three pristine residences and top-of-the-range equestrian facilities. It made €6.8m, exceeding its guide by €2.5m.

Expand Close The main house on Lumville is a newly built manager's residence extending to 2,380 sq ft. / Facebook

The region also saw the second most lucrative sale of the year: Primrose Park, a 152ac residential tillage farm at Greenogue, Kilsallaghan, near Ashbourne in Co Meath, netted €4.1m in a sale handled by Savills.

Expand Close Primrose Park, a 152 residential tillage farm at Ashbourne in Co Meath, sold for €4.1m / Facebook

Meath was home to the property that came third in the money listings when a 130ac non-residential holding at Philpotstown made €2m under the gavel of Stephen Barry of Raymond Pottertons.

The same auctioneers handled the sale of the next property on the price tag pecking order with the sale of a 140ac tillage farm at Termonfeckin in Co Louth, which made €1.775m or €12,800/ac at auction.

Expand Close This 140ac tillage farm in Co Louth was in two lots and sold as an entire for €1.775m / Facebook

Offaly featured again at the top end when a 118.5ac portion of a dispersed farm at Cartron, Durrow, between Tullamore and Kilbeggan, made €1.22m under the gavel of Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh, Mullingar.

Expand Close A 118.5ac portion of a dispersed farm that contained a quarry at Cartron, Durrow, between Tullamore and Kilbeggan, made €1.22m / Facebook

Ballivor featured a second time in the €1m stakes when Thomas Potterton of Trim sold a non-residential grazing farm extending to 82ac at Clonycavan for €1.06m.

In all, eight out of the 47 sales in the region achieved a price in excess of €1m, with four properties netting between €3m and €6.8m.

In other headline sales, Raymond Potterton auctioneers, who had a very busy auction season, got the biggest per acre price in the region when €34,120/ac was paid for a 17ac parcel of ground at Castletown near Athboy in Co Meath.

Murtagh Bros, who were also very active on the auction front, achieved €28,000/ac for a 7ac parcel of ground at Ballykeeran near Athlone in Co Westmeath and saw over €15,000/ac paid for properties at a range of their auctions.

A 30ac parcel of tillage ground at Julianstown in Co Meath made €23,500 in a sale conducted by Thomas Potterton of Trim, who also sold one of the Dunderry properties where a 27.5ac parcel of ground made €19,500/ac.

A 7.5ac piece at Red Bog, Dunshaughlin made €17,466/ac.

Sixteen properties out of the 47 sold at auction in North Leinster made in excess of €15,000/ac, moving the base price for land on to a new level.

Trim’s Thomas Potterton described 2022 as a great year in land sales buoyed up by a strong performance in agriculture across the sectors,

“There were excellent returns in beef, tillage, lamb and dairy,” he said, “and the land market was also underpinned by new investor interest in land from the non-farming sector.”

Raymond Potterton auctioneers had a 100pc success rate at land auctions in 2022.

“As soon as I drove in to walk a place, I had a phone call from a potential customer offering to buy it,” Stephen Barry said.

He describes the land market as a buoyant but pressurised one, saying the cost of renting land, the nitrates issue and the increasing price of rented land means that purchasing land might make most sense.

“It’s a tight, competitive space with non-farming investors equally in search of land,” he said. “There is a strong demand for all sorts of land holdings.

”I have a list of farming and non-farming customers looking for land parcels from 5ac to 500ac.I have never seen anything like it,” he said.

Matt Dunne of Portarlington had a good year in sales and, like other auctioneers, sold all the farming property on his books.

“Everything I put up sold and made on average about €12,000/ac. Most facets of farming are doing well and there is money around. Also, land is being seen far and wide as a good hedge against inflation – this is why the price of land across the water in the UK is spiralling,” he said.