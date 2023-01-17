Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Property price survey: North Leinster sees ‘strong demand for holdings of all kinds’

Big farms and big money catch the eye but ’bread and butter’ sales perform solidly   

Out in front: Lumville Stud farm at Edenderry in Co Offaly sold for €6.8m. On 218ac, it has three dwellings and top class equestrian facilities over two yards Expand
The main house on Lumville is a newly built manager's residence extending to 2,380 sq ft. Expand
Primrose Park, a 152 residential tillage farm at Ashbourne in Co Meath, sold for €4.1m Expand
Parkstown House at Ballivor is an 18th century house on 182ac primarily in tillage and comes with extensive shedding. It made €3.15m Expand
This 140ac tillage farm in Co Louth was in two lots and sold as an entire for €1.775m Expand
A 118.5ac portion of a dispersed farm that contained a quarry at Cartron, Durrow, between Tullamore and Kilbeggan, made €1.22m Expand
This traditional house and yard on 29ac at Piercetown, Ballynacargy in Co Westmeath made €15,862/ac at auction in April Expand

Close

Out in front: Lumville Stud farm at Edenderry in Co Offaly sold for €6.8m. On 218ac, it has three dwellings and top class equestrian facilities over two yards

Out in front: Lumville Stud farm at Edenderry in Co Offaly sold for €6.8m. On 218ac, it has three dwellings and top class equestrian facilities over two yards

The main house on Lumville is a newly built manager's residence extending to 2,380 sq ft.

The main house on Lumville is a newly built manager's residence extending to 2,380 sq ft.

Primrose Park, a 152 residential tillage farm at Ashbourne in Co Meath, sold for €4.1m

Primrose Park, a 152 residential tillage farm at Ashbourne in Co Meath, sold for €4.1m

Parkstown House at Ballivor is an 18th century house on 182ac primarily in tillage and comes with extensive shedding. It made €3.15m

Parkstown House at Ballivor is an 18th century house on 182ac primarily in tillage and comes with extensive shedding. It made €3.15m

This 140ac tillage farm in Co Louth was in two lots and sold as an entire for €1.775m

This 140ac tillage farm in Co Louth was in two lots and sold as an entire for €1.775m

A 118.5ac portion of a dispersed farm that contained a quarry at Cartron, Durrow, between Tullamore and Kilbeggan, made €1.22m

A 118.5ac portion of a dispersed farm that contained a quarry at Cartron, Durrow, between Tullamore and Kilbeggan, made €1.22m

This traditional house and yard on 29ac at Piercetown, Ballynacargy in Co Westmeath made €15,862/ac at auction in April

This traditional house and yard on 29ac at Piercetown, Ballynacargy in Co Westmeath made €15,862/ac at auction in April

/

Out in front: Lumville Stud farm at Edenderry in Co Offaly sold for €6.8m. On 218ac, it has three dwellings and top class equestrian facilities over two yards

Jim O'Brien

North Leinster certainly had a sterling year in farm property sales and while the number of acres sold at auction was slightly down on last year, the revenue generated was up by 15pc.

A total of 2,504ac was sold under the hammer, netting almost €37m, while the average per-acre price in the region increased by 17pc to €14,729/ac.

Most Watched

Privacy