Prime Royal land: Four farms in three auctions in two weeks in one Meath village

The farm at Ballardan and Eskaroon is all in grass and includes a separate lot with a derelict house and a dated yard.

The 49ac tillage farm at Clonbun and Tullyard has access to the Dunderry road at two points

The 58ac parcel of ground at Dunderry has 60m of road frontage and is described as ideal for grazing and tillage

The yard includes a series of old stone buildings, a haybarn, silage pits and cattle handling facilities.

The lands have a deep clay type that is free draining and productive. 87ac was recently reseeded.

Top drawer: The 130ac farm at Philpotstown, Dunderry has more than 1.8km of frontage on to two roads and entrances from both

According to the census of 2016, Dunderry in Co Meath is home to 170 souls.

Situated 8km south-west of Navan, it has an active agricultural community with a mix of grazing, tillage and dairy enterprises.

In the space of two weeks, this small place will see four individual farms offered for sale at auction by three different auctioneers. A total of 277ac of ground in the environs of Dunderry is involved in holdings of 130ac, 58ac, 40ac and 49ac.

‘Top-class 130ac holding of free-draining land’

The largest farm of the four is a 130ac holding at Philpotstown, formerly part of the Philpotstown estate, now known as Dunderry Park.

Philpotstown House, which is not for sale, is an early 18th-century residence and the site of one of the first croquet lawns in Ireland.

The original estate changed hands over the centuries and was famously leased for the hunting season in 1910 by American banker and businessman JP Morgan.

One-time hurler and croquet enthusiast Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers describes the 130ac parcel looming under the shadow of his gavel as “a top-class holding of free-draining land close to the village of Dunderry”.

All in one block the lands come with 1.8km of frontage on to two roads, with access from both. An avenue leading from one of the entrances is lined with oak, beech and chestnut trees.

According to Mr Barry, the lands have a deep clay type that is free-draining and productive under wet or dry conditions. An 87ac section was recently reseeded and, while the place has not been ploughed in a long time, the auctioneer believes it would be suitable for tillage as well as grazing.

There are four internal divisions, with one field extending to 65ac. A farm roadway services the land and leads to the farmyard near the centre of the holding.

The yard is made up of a series of old stone buildings in need of renovation and includes a substantial haybarn, silage pits and cattle handling facilities.

The auctioneer is guiding the sale at €15,000/ac or €1.95m.

“This place has it all,” he said. “It would suit cereals, root crops or grass. It hasn’t been sold in living memory but has been leased to a very careful tenant.”

The farm will be offered as an entire at a hybrid auction hosted in the Navan salesroom of Raymond Potterton and on the LSL online platform at 3pm on Wednesday, September 21.

Meanwhile, the sale of three medium-sized neighbouring farms should set the bar for land price in the Royal county.

58ac roadside farm beside the village

John Harrington of Smith Harrington is selling a 58ac roadside farm beside the village, on the Trim road, just 450m from Dunderry GAA club.

With 60m of road frontage the lands are described as “ideal for grazing and tillage”. They are laid out series of fields that are well-fenced and have water supplied from a private well.

According to Mr Harrington the ground was reseeded in recent years and is in great heart.

With a guide of €12,000/ac, the auctioneer describes it as a versatile piece of ground. “While it is in grazing at the moment, it is suitable for any farming purpose,” he said.

He expects interest from dairy farmers looking to extend their grazing platform and from tillage farmers in search of an accessible and substantial parcel of ground.

Given its road frontage, the holding could have site potential. The public auction takes place at the Navan offices of Smith Harrington at 3pm on Thursday, September 29.

40ac holding in three lots 1km from village

In the townlands of Ballardan and Eskaroon, 1km from Dunderry, Aidan Heffernan of Sherry FitzGerald Royal is bringing to auction a 40ac farm all in grass with plenty of road frontage and in three separate lots.

Two lots totalling 39.5ac are guided at between €13,000 and €14,000/ac, while an old yard with a derelict house on 0.6ac is guided at €90,000.

The first piece is in Ballardan and Eskaroon and extends to 17ac of grazing ground with frontage on to the Dunderry-Trim road and on to a cul-de-sac known as Yellow Wells road.

The second lot, at Ballardan, is a 22.5ac piece in three fields and is also in grass.

This has frontage on to the Cloncullen road (aka the Robinstown road) and on to a cul-de-sac.

The final piece is a farmyard on 0.6ac with a series of dated farm buildings and a derelict farmhouse.

This would probably have good site value at €90,000 — the presence of the buildings may ease the passage of a planning application.

In an executor sale the property will be sold at auction at 3pm on Wednesday, September 14 at Trim Castle Hotel.

49ac parcel currently in stubble

At the same auction Mr Heffernan is selling a 49ac non-residential tillage farm at Clonbun and Tullyard, 2km from Trim on the Dunderry road, with access at two points.

Currently in stubble having produced a crop of rapeseed, the auctioneer describes it as “the best of Meath land suitable for any type of farming”.

The property is guided pre-auction at €10,000 to €12,000/ac.