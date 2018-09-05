Prime Meath holding guided at €10,000/ac

Carnaross in Meath is famous for its mart and the area will be familiar to farmers from north Leinster and Ulster.

Farms sold in the area are generally smaller in size but wide interest is expected in a 125ac farm that has come on the market at Lisnagon. It will be sold at auction with a guide price of €10,000/ac.

The holding, located 6km from Kells and three minutes' drive from the M3 motorway, has been leased out in recent years and reseeded in the last decade. A parcel of 50ac is in tillage with the remainder in grass.

"The land is good, flat land with free draining soil and typical of Meath land," says auctioneer Robert Nixon. The place is well fenced and has good road frontage with plenty of access points.

The farm will be offered for sale in four lots. The first lot is a 55.5ac parcel in pasture that includes a dwelling in need of total renovation. Other buildings include a slatted shed with accommodation for up to 60 cattle along with a three-column hay shed. The water supply comes from a private well.

The second lot is a 20ac piece of good quality pasture laid out in one field that is well fenced, with ample shelter for livestock on all four sides.

Lot three comprises 50ac, which is currently in tillage. This lot has extensive road frontage and buildings include a four-column bedded shed, a concrete yard and cattle handling facilities.

The fourth lot consists of the entire property, including the old dwelling and the outbuildings on 125ac.