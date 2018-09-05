Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 5 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Prime Meath holding guided at €10,000/ac

The farm at Lisnagon features
The farm at Lisnagon features "good flat land with free draining soil".
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Carnaross in Meath is famous for its mart and the area will be familiar to farmers from north Leinster and Ulster.

Farms sold in the area are generally smaller in size but wide interest is expected in a 125ac farm that has come on the market at Lisnagon. It will be sold at auction with a guide price of €10,000/ac.

The holding, located 6km from Kells and three minutes' drive from the M3 motorway, has been leased out in recent years and reseeded in the last decade. A parcel of 50ac is in tillage with the remainder in grass.

"The land is good, flat land with free draining soil and typical of Meath land," says auctioneer Robert Nixon. The place is well fenced and has good road frontage with plenty of access points.

The farm will be offered for sale in four lots. The first lot is a 55.5ac parcel in pasture that includes a dwelling in need of total renovation. Other buildings include a slatted shed with accommodation for up to 60 cattle along with a three-column hay shed. The water supply comes from a private well.

The second lot is a 20ac piece of good quality pasture laid out in one field that is well fenced, with ample shelter for livestock on all four sides.

Lot three comprises 50ac, which is currently in tillage. This lot has extensive road frontage and buildings include a four-column bedded shed, a concrete yard and cattle handling facilities.

The fourth lot consists of the entire property, including the old dwelling and the outbuildings on 125ac.

Also Read

"Land in this area is making between €8,000/ac and €10,000/ac," says Mr Nixon. "Dairy farmers are the strongest customers, but we have had a mix of dry stock and dairy farmers showing an interest in this farm."

The property will be sold by public auction at 3pm on Wednesday, September 12, at the Headfort Arms Hotel, Kells.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market

'The land is as good as I have seen' - A residential farm of top quality on the...
Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve


Top Stories

25/8/2018 Balla Mart, Mayo Lot Number 72 Weight 700Kg DoB 12/7/16 Breed CHX Sex Bullock Price €1450 Photo Brian Farrell

Farmers on the back foot as factories get ruthless
Mince meat was the most commonly contaminated product followed by sausages, kebabs and restaurant curries.

UK meat testing: Some meat sampled had up to four animals in it
Malachy McMeel and his assistant Conor Coyle with his Texel rams at the Sheep Ireland Elite Sale.

Flying trade for top Texel rams
File: Police

Border farmer killed in accident while baling silage
The average suckler herd size is under 20 cows.

Suckler farmers need 120 cows for average wage
Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Brexit: Creed highlights potential damage of 'no-deal' on agri-food sector in...
The Coastguard helicopter (Stock picture)

Sheep farmer rescued after being trapped on cliff edge while trying to save his...