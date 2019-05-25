Prime Kilkenny ground sells for €12,000 per acre

Located 1km off the Thomastown to Dungarvan Road, the property is 3km from Thomastown and 20 minutes' drive from Kilkenny city.

Kilkenny auctioneer Pat Gannon describes the holding as a piece of prime parkland that hasn't been farmed intensively over the years but is a fundamentally sound piece of ground.

Accessed by the original old estate gateway, the fields are in permanent pasture; the land also includes some fine stands of trees along with a copse of woodland.

The recently renovated gate lodge has accommodation that includes an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with two substantial bedrooms and a hallway with an opening to an attic stairs leading to a floored attic.

At auction the property was offered as an entire or in lots. The cottage on 0.5ac was guided at €150,000 and the land extending to 71.5ac guided at €650,000.

On the day there was lively interest in the entire and in lots. In a series of rounds the gate lodge opened at €130,000 and was bid to €160,000, while the 71.5ac opened at €500,000 and was bid to €705,000.

The entire also opened at €500,000 and with three bidders showing cause eventually the amount it attracted surpassed what the combined lots were commanding and was put on the market at €870,000 and sold at that to an auctioneer acting for a local landowner.