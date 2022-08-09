Price survey shows total sales of €9.775m in the South Leinster area

Normally the land market in South Leinster is strongest in the country but, for once, in terms of volume and revenue it is beaten by North Leinster and is in second place behind Munster in the price per-acre stakes.

According to Paddy Jordan, this could be caused by the lack of land for sale in the region, especially in the counties closer to Dublin. “If you don’t have it, you can’t sell it,” he said.

A property price survey, based on figures from reported sales in national media, shows that a total of 14 auctions in South Leinster represented 698ac sold in the first six months of the year, an increase of 36pc on the volume sold in the same period of 2021.

The sales generated €9.775m in revenue, which is up 45pc on the same period last year. At €14,000/ac, the average price represents an increase of 7pc on the region’s per acre price for the first six months of 2021.

The survey is based on figures from reported sales in national media

The survey is based on figures from reported sales in national media

Of the 14 auctions recorded for South Leinster, three made over the €1m mark, six made over €15,000/ac and two made over 20,000/ac. The property generating the highest revenue was a 104ac residential tillage and grass holding at Kilgowan near Kilcullen in Co Kildare. This made €1.85m under the hammer of Paddy Jordan.

Two other properties to break the €1m mark included a 61ac farm at Hollywood in Co Wicklow. This made €1.06m when sold by JP& M Doyle, while a 124ac residential farm at Knocknaboley, Tinahely, also in Wicklow, made €1.05m when sold by David Quinn of Quinn Property.

Hollywood home, a period house in need of attention on 61ac near Hollywood in Co Wicklow was sold for €1.06m.

Hollywood home, a period house in need of attention on 61ac near Hollywood in Co Wicklow was sold for €1.06m.

The two sales to pass the €20,000/ac mark included a 16.6ac holding at Knocknaduff, Avoca in Wicklow that made €21,000/ac under the hammer of Jordan auctioneers while a 29ac farm at Tintine, Kilkenny achieved the same per acre price when sold by Anne Carton of PN O’Gorman.

Of the remaining sales, a 52.5ac farm at Parkannesley near Gorey in Co Wexford made €17,142/ac when sold by David Quinn while four of the remaining sales realised over €15,000/ac.

A business couple bought this 37ac parcel of tillage ground with coastal views at Three-Mile-Water, Brittas Bay while the underbidder was a local farmer.

A business couple bought this 37ac parcel of tillage ground with coastal views at Three-Mile-Water, Brittas Bay while the underbidder was a local farmer.

The scarcity of land, particularly near the greater Dublin Area, will be an issue in the busy autumn auction season. “We are not over-supplied and demand continues at the same level,” said to Will Coonan of Coonans, Maynooth, “land is being viewed more and more as a commodity that investors like to have in their portfolios.”

Mr Coonan observes that the vast majority of ground is being sold under the hammer. “There are very few withdrawals, and when that happens, sales are closed almost immediately afterwards,” he said.

Jack Quinn of Quinn Properties believes the move to online auctions has really opened up the market and increased the customer base.

“It is a very efficient way of doing it and delivers a better outcome for everyone — for the vendor, the customer and for those involved in the business like the auctioneer and the solicitor. It is a far more efficient use of time.”

This 29ac farm with grass tillage and forestry at Tintine, The Rower, Co Kilkenny made over €21,000/ac at auction.

This 29ac farm with grass tillage and forestry at Tintine, The Rower, Co Kilkenny made over €21,000/ac at auction.

Kilkenny auctioneer Joe Coogan says there is a lot more positivity around this year than last year, he attributes this to two things.

“Covid is over, and farmers are getting good prices, particularly dairy farmers,” he said.

“There is more confidence around, farmers not afraid to put their hands up in an auction room and pay €450/ac for leasing land for seven years. They are not afraid to put their hands up and buy land for €15,000 to €20,000/ac.”