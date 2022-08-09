Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 21.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Price survey shows total sales of €9.775m in the South Leinster area

On 104ac at Kilgowan, near Kilcullen, Co Kildare, Mill House sold for €1.85m, the highest price paid for a farming property in the region Expand
The survey is based on figures from reported sales in national media Expand
Hollywood home, a period house in need of attention on 61ac near Hollywood in Co Wicklow was sold for €1.06m. Expand
A business couple bought this 37ac parcel of tillage ground with coastal views at Three-Mile-Water, Brittas Bay while the underbidder was a local farmer. Expand
This 29ac farm with grass tillage and forestry at Tintine, The Rower, Co Kilkenny made over €21,000/ac at auction. Expand

Close

On 104ac at Kilgowan, near Kilcullen, Co Kildare, Mill House sold for €1.85m, the highest price paid for a farming property in the region

On 104ac at Kilgowan, near Kilcullen, Co Kildare, Mill House sold for €1.85m, the highest price paid for a farming property in the region

The survey is based on figures from reported sales in national media

The survey is based on figures from reported sales in national media

Hollywood home, a period house in need of attention on 61ac near Hollywood in Co Wicklow was sold for €1.06m.

Hollywood home, a period house in need of attention on 61ac near Hollywood in Co Wicklow was sold for €1.06m.

A business couple bought this 37ac parcel of tillage ground with coastal views at Three-Mile-Water, Brittas Bay while the underbidder was a local farmer.

A business couple bought this 37ac parcel of tillage ground with coastal views at Three-Mile-Water, Brittas Bay while the underbidder was a local farmer.

This 29ac farm with grass tillage and forestry at Tintine, The Rower, Co Kilkenny made over €21,000/ac at auction.

This 29ac farm with grass tillage and forestry at Tintine, The Rower, Co Kilkenny made over €21,000/ac at auction.

/

On 104ac at Kilgowan, near Kilcullen, Co Kildare, Mill House sold for €1.85m, the highest price paid for a farming property in the region

Jim O'Brien

Normally the land market in South Leinster is strongest in the country but, for once, in terms of volume and revenue it is beaten by North Leinster and is in second place behind Munster in the price per-acre stakes.

According to Paddy Jordan, this could be caused by the lack of land for sale in the region, especially in the counties closer to Dublin. “If you don’t have it, you can’t sell it,” he said.

Most Watched

Privacy