Premium price expected to be paid for 20.5ac parcel on outskirts of Tullow

Tillage holding ‘without an inch of waste’ ‘may have medium to long-term development potential’

Development potential: This 20.5ac parcel of ground at Rathroe Road on the outskirts of Tullow is guided at €20,000/ac but strong business interest is expected Expand
The 24ac of Blessington land is on the edge of Dublin and the Wicklow Mountains Expand
This 51.5ac farm at Kilteel on the Kildare-Dublin border is guided at €13,500/ac. Expand
The Kilteel farm includes includes a derelict stone building. Expand
There is farming and development potential with this 50ac tillage holding on the boundary of Rathangan in Co Kildare. Expand

Jim O'Brien

A range of smaller farms are coming for sale across the country and prices are being pitched at the upper end of the market.

This week REA Dawson are bringing to auction two smaller properties.

