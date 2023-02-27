Premium price expected to be paid for 20.5ac parcel on outskirts of Tullow

A range of smaller farms are coming for sale across the country and prices are being pitched at the upper end of the market.

This week REA Dawson are bringing to auction two smaller properties.

In recent months the business sector has been more and more active in the market so it is expected that farmers will have competition this Thursday when 20.5ac of land on the Rathroe road on the outskirts of Tullow come to auction.

While farmland in the area has been making €20,000/ac, Matthew Conry of Dawsons expects this parcel to make a premium as it is zoned Enterprise and Employment under the Tullow local area plan. “It may have medium to long-term development potential,” he said.

Five minutes from Tullow the property consists of proven arable ground with good road frontage on to the public road. It is under tillage and, according to Mr Conry, comes “without an inch of waste”.

The auction takes place at Dawsons’ offices at 3pm on Thursday, March 2.

​

‘Good arable ground’ near Baltinglass

A 12.5ac parcel at Carrigeen, 2.5km from Baltinglass in Co Wicklow, is described as “good arable ground”. It is in grass but is equally suitable for crops.

It has dual road frontage on to a cul-de-sac and secondary frontage on to a local road and includes a dated yard with a small shed in a state of disrepair.

Mr Conry says it would make an ideal addition to an existing enterprise. The place is guided at €12,000/ac and will be sold at auction at 3pm this Wednesday, March 1 at Dawsons’ Tullow offices.

​

​24ac within walking distance of Blessington

Staying in Wicklow, JP&M Doyle are handling the sale of a number of smaller properties including a 24ac holding at Crosscoolharbour, Blessington, guided at €249,000 or just over €10,000/ac.

Situated 2.7km from Blessington, 3.5km from Manor Kilbride and 25km from Dublin, the land fronts on to the Lake Drive / Kilbride road and is within walking distance of the main street in Blessington.

Expand Close The 24ac of Blessington land is on the edge of Dublin and the Wicklow Mountains / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 24ac of Blessington land is on the edge of Dublin and the Wicklow Mountains

According to Paul Doyle the parcel is made up of high-quality grazing ground suitable for beef, sheep, dairy or equine. The land is well fenced with good boundaries and “could easily be divided into smaller divisions”.

It has 120m of road frontage and an existing agricultural entrance.

Mr Doyle suggests the place “would make a fantastic setting for a one-off residential site, subject to planning permission.

“The views are second to none, with Blessington Lakes just a stone’s throw away and the mountains visible from much of the property.”

The holding will be sold by public auction at 3pm on Thursday, March 9 at Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas, Co Kildare.

​

51.5ac just 10 minutes from a Luas stop – guided at €13,500/ac

In Kilteel, Co Kildare, Mr Doyle is handling the sale of 51.5ac at Foxcovert Lane, Blackdown. The private treaty sale is guided at €695,000 or almost €13,500/ac.

Situated on a quiet country road adjacent to the village of Kilteel on the Dublin/Kildare border the property is 6.5km from Rathcoole, 11km from Naas and 10 minutes from a Luas stop.

Expand Close This 51.5ac farm at Kilteel on the Kildare-Dublin border is guided at €13,500/ac. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 51.5ac farm at Kilteel on the Kildare-Dublin border is guided at €13,500/ac.

The 51.5ac is laid out in four divisions of good-quality land, all in grass, with good frontage to the lane.

It includes a derelict stone building with renovation potential and has the makings of a fine hobby farm. It would equally make a substantial out-farm.

Expand Close The Kilteel farm includes includes a derelict stone building. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Kilteel farm includes includes a derelict stone building.

Mr Doyle says: “The land is only a stone’s throw from the capital and convenient to Kill, Rathcoole and Blessington.”

​

€649k for 50ac farm on outskirts of Rathangan

Further south in the same county, a 50ac farm on the outskirts of Rathangan is also on the Doyle books. It has a guide of €649,000 or almost €13,000/ac

Made up of good, arable ground the land is naturally draining and comes with a good boundary fence providing plenty of shelter.

Expand Close There is farming and development potential with this 50ac tillage holding on the boundary of Rathangan in Co Kildare. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp There is farming and development potential with this 50ac tillage holding on the boundary of Rathangan in Co Kildare.

Currently in tillage the holding is laid out in nice divisions and would also lend itself to a beef, sheep, dairy or equine pursuits.

The property is accessed via a cul-de-sac lane off the R414. It is 1.2km from the centre of Rathangan and about an hour from Dublin.

It is currently being offered for sale at agricultural prices but may have development potential into the future since the farm adjoins the Rathangan development plan boundary.