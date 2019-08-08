Post-auction deal sees Longford holding sell at €5,500 per acre

Sky’s the limit: The farm is located on the Longford/Westmeath border in a sought-after location
Jim O'Brien

The land auction scene has been busy for the last few weeks with some notable sales throughout the country.

At Annagh, The Pigeons on the Longford/Westmeath border, Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh auctioneers sold a 55ac residential farm soon after it was withdrawn from auction at €268,000.

Located 15km from Athlone and 8km from Ballymahon, the holding is in a picturesque area, running down to Lough Ree.

Laid out in a number of neat grass fields, the farm includes a traditional two storey, three-bedroom farmhouse in need of modernisation, while the yard is made up of a two-column modern shed, a cow byre and a store.

At auction, the property was offered in three lots. The house and yard on 29ac received two bids from the one customer and was held at €110,000.

When a parcel of 26ac attracted no bid, the entire was introduced and opened at €220,000.

Two bidders drove it to €257,000, at which point the auctioneer consulted the vendors and returned to the room where a further €11,000 was added. The place was withdrawn at the accumulated €268,000.

Post-auction negotiation ensued immediately and resulted in the place being sold to the highest bidder. It is believed it made around €300,000, or €5,500 per acre.

