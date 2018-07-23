Plucky bidder lands Kildare residential farm for €830,000

In one of the last auctions before their summer recess Coonans of Maynooth sold a 41ac residential farm at Pluckstown, Straffan in Co Kildare. It sold under the hammer for €830,000.

Located 3km from Ardclough and 8km from Newcastle, the farm is just off the M7 at the Castlewarden/Kill exit.

The property includes a substantial four-bedroom bungalow residence in good condition, a yard with a derelict cottage, a dairy unit with a disused milking parlour and a series of useful sheds.

The land is described as good free-draining ground all in grass that is well fenced with plenty of road frontage.

On the day of auction the farm was offered for sale in a variety of lots and while these attracted some interest, the real action was with the entire.

It opened at €730,000 and with a number of bidders in the frame it rose steadily in tranches of €20,000.

At €820,000 it went on the market and a new bidder entered the frame.

The place sold at €830,000 to an agricultural specialist working in a nearby educational/research establishment.