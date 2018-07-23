Farm Ireland
Plucky bidder lands Kildare residential farm for €830,000

Located 3km from Ardclough and 8km from Newcastle, the farm is just off the M7 at the Castlewarden/Kill exit.
JIm O'Brien

In one of the last auctions before their summer recess Coonans of Maynooth sold a 41ac residential farm at Pluckstown, Straffan in Co Kildare. It sold under the hammer for €830,000.

The property includes a substantial four-bedroom bungalow residence in good condition, a yard with a derelict cottage, a dairy unit with a disused milking parlour and a series of useful sheds.

The land is described as good free-draining ground all in grass that is well fenced with plenty of road frontage.

On the day of auction the farm was offered for sale in a variety of lots and while these attracted some interest, the real action was with the entire.

It opened at €730,000 and with a number of bidders in the frame it rose steadily in tranches of €20,000.

At €820,000 it went on the market and a new bidder entered the frame.

The place sold at €830,000 to an agricultural specialist working in a nearby educational/research establishment.

Laois auction

Further south in Co Laois, Joe Coogan handled the sale of  an 18.5ac field at Cranagh,  Ballyadams.

Located 5km from Stradbally, 6.5km from Ballylynan and 10km from Athy, the land is described as good grazing ground in one field with a soft patch to the rear.

Four bidders took the bait when the auction opened at €180,000.

The price climbed steadily until the place went on the market at €220,000 and the hammer fell at €240,500 in favour of a local landowner.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




