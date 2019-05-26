'Plenty of potential' in 85ac Westmeath farm on the market for €7,700/ac

Two farms varying in size and quite a distance from one another are part of that Euro constituency but are also places of honour in the world of the quick-step and the jive.

The smaller farm is located near the home of Big Tom McBride in Castleblayney.

The other is found outside Moate in Co Westmeath - a town that gave us Foster and Allen, TR Dallas and the wonderful Ray Lynam

The larger of the holdings is an 84.5ac farm at Ballinderry, 2.5km from Moate on the Rosemount road.

The non-residential holding comes with a dated yard and is guided pre-auction at €650,000 or almost €7,700/ac.

According to selling agent Denis O'Roarke of O'Roarke Bros, the land is of excellent quality and while in grass at the moment it is suitable for any farming purpose, be it the cow or the plough.

The place has excellent road frontage with 500m on to the Rosemount to Moate road and another 500m on to a side road.