'Plenty of potential' in 85ac Westmeath farm on the market for €7,700/ac

Ballinderry Farm
Jim O'Brien

The Midlands North West is one constituency for the European Parliament elections and is also the home of Irish country music.

Two farms varying in size and quite a distance from one another are part of that Euro constituency but are also places of honour in the world of the quick-step and the jive.

The smaller farm is located near the home of Big Tom McBride in Castleblayney.

The other is found outside Moate in Co Westmeath - a town that gave us Foster and Allen, TR Dallas and the wonderful Ray Lynam

The larger of the holdings is an 84.5ac farm at Ballinderry, 2.5km from Moate on the Rosemount road.

The non-residential holding comes with a dated yard and is guided pre-auction at €650,000 or almost €7,700/ac.

According to selling agent Denis O'Roarke of O'Roarke Bros, the land is of excellent quality and while in grass at the moment it is suitable for any farming purpose, be it the cow or the plough.

The place has excellent road frontage with 500m on to the Rosemount to Moate road and another 500m on to a side road.

There is a small yard made up of a number of dated old style slatted sheds supplied with electricity. Water is supplied by a well and a stream running through the land.

The property is all in one block and while rented for a number of years it is in good heart and well minded.

Mr O'Roarke describes it as a fine place and while the yard might need some work, it has plenty of potential, along with site potential on two roads, were the necessary planning permission sought and granted.

The farm will be sold at auction at the Grand Hotel, Moate at 3pm on Friday, June 7.

Monaghan farm

Moving north to Big Tom country, Dundalk auctioneer Raymond Fee is handling the sale of 15.2 ac farm located off the N2 at Broomfield, Castleblayney.

While currently on the market by private treaty with a guide price of €10,000/ac, the holding may come to auction at a later stage.

Located 0.5 km off the N2 the farm is 9km from Castleblayney and 10km Carrickmacross.

Comprising some of the best land in the area the place is laid out in seven divisions for the most part made up of free-draining and elevated ground with good road frontage.

Piggery

Accommodation on the property includes a one-bed mobile home while the yard has a range of old-style farm buildings including a piggery, a hay-shed with lean-to and cattle handling facilities.

The site is serviced by electricity and well water.

According to Mr Fee, subject to planning, this neat farm has possibilities as a residential holding given the quality of the road frontage and the presence of the existing buildings.

