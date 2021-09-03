Farming

Pictures: Up to €1m expected for farms in Laois and Kilkenny

Laois land sold in 1969 for £217/ac is back on the market at €10,000/ac

The farm at Greenhills, Laois has a reputation as a good fattening farm Expand
The bungalow on 1ac can be sold separately from the Laois farm and is guided at €280,000 Expand
The 64.5ac farm at Derrylusk, Mountrath is in tillage and grass Expand
The house at Greenhills is set on mature gardens with plenty of greenery Expand
The farm at Greenhills, near Mountrath is located on a fertile plain at the foot of the Slieve Blooms Expand
The yard at the Kilkenny farm has loads of character but is in need of complete refurbishment Expand
The tree lined avenue on the Kilkenny farm divides the property into two lots Expand
The land on the farm at Coolgrange, Clifden in Kilkenny contains some elevated pasture Expand

Jim O'Brien

Greenhills farm, a 64.5ac residential holding between Mountrath and the gates of the Ballyfin Hotel in Co Laois made £14,000 or £217/ac when it was last sold in 1969. That amounts to about €333,500 in today’s values, working out at just over €5,000/ac.

The property is for sale again in a transaction handled by Matt Dunne. This time the tillage and grass holding comes with a fine 1,888 sq ft bungalow and is guided at €950,000, almost three times what it made just over 50 years ago.

