Pictures: Up to €1m expected for farms in Laois and Kilkenny

Greenhills farm, a 64.5ac residential holding between Mountrath and the gates of the Ballyfin Hotel in Co Laois made £14,000 or £217/ac when it was last sold in 1969. That amounts to about €333,500 in today’s values, working out at just over €5,000/ac.

The property is for sale again in a transaction handled by Matt Dunne. This time the tillage and grass holding comes with a fine 1,888 sq ft bungalow and is guided at €950,000, almost three times what it made just over 50 years ago.

The bungalow on 1ac can be sold separately from the Laois farm and is guided at €280,000

Located at Derrylusk, 1.6km from Mountrath on the Mountmellick road the property is 13km from Portlaoise. In a lovely setting at the foot of the Slieve Bloom Mountains the farm is on a rich and fertile plain. I know the area well and would have passed the property every time I left my home in Rosenallis to visit my original home in Co Limerick

Greenhills Farm was owned by the Carter family for almost 100 years up to 1969 when it was bought by the current owners, the Gilligan family. According to auctioneer, Matt Dunne it is a rich, undulating parcel of limestone land with a fantastic reputation for finishing cattle and growing crops.

Expand Close The 64.5ac farm at Derrylusk, Mountrath is in tillage and grass / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 64.5ac farm at Derrylusk, Mountrath is in tillage and grass

There is extensive road frontage onto the R423 where independent access to the yard is possible via the internal road. The farmyard has a series of dated buildings including the original farmhouse, a two storey structure now derelict. Other buildings include a three-column hay-shed with double lean to and a large concrete apron.

The bungalow was built in 1978 with accommodation that includes a kitchen/dining area, a sitting room, a solid oak fitted kitchen, a plumbed utility room, bathroom and four bedrooms, one of which has ensuite facilities. Services include mains water, electricity, septic tank, telephone, broadband and dual central heating.

Expand Close The farm at Greenhills, near Mountrath is located on a fertile plain at the foot of the Slieve Blooms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm at Greenhills, near Mountrath is located on a fertile plain at the foot of the Slieve Blooms

The house is set on mature gardens while other buildings adjacent include a garage and a small garden shed.

The farm can be sold in one or two lots with the house on 1.5ac guided at €280,000 while the 63ac of land with the farm buildings is guided at €10,000/ac

The property will be sold by public auction on the LSL online platform and live at the Heritage Hotel, Killenard, Co Laois at 3pm on Thursday, September 30.

Kilkenny

Meanwhile, not far from Kilkenny City an 83.5ac farm with a derelict cut-stone farmhouse and a range of dated farm buildings is coming to auction and guided by auctioneer Pat Gannon at €950,000.

Expand Close The yard at the Kilkenny farm has loads of character but is in need of complete refurbishment / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The yard at the Kilkenny farm has loads of character but is in need of complete refurbishment

Located at Coolgrange, Clifden the holding is 9km from Kilkenny City and Paulstown and just a few minutes from the M9. The property is accessed by a tree-lined avenue dividing the land almost in half with 40ac at one side and 43.5ac at the other.

Both parcels have extensive road frontage and while in need of attention and renewal the land has oodles of potential. The place is replete with fine stands of trees, plenty of shelter with some fields divided by traditional stone walls. According to auctioneer Pat Gannon, the location of the farm means it will attract customers from across the spectrum. He says it is rarely you will get a block of accessible land of this size so close to Kilkenny City and near the national motorway network.

Expand Close The land on the farm at Coolgrange, Clifden in Kilkenny contains some elevated pasture / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The land on the farm at Coolgrange, Clifden in Kilkenny contains some elevated pasture

The yard on the farm is very much overgrown but has a range of traditional cut-stone buildings that could have real tourism and leisure potential. The original house will take complete refurbishment but its very presence adds significant value to the property.

A public auction will be held to sell the holding, which will be offered as an entire or in two lots. A parcel of 40ac with the farmhouse and yard makes up one lot and 43.5ac of land making up the other. The auction takes place on Friday, September 24 at 3pm.