Kilgibbon on 199ac on the banks of the Slaney south of Enniscorthy is one of the more substantial properties to come on the market in the southeast in recent months.

Pictures: Stunning period residence standing on a mix of tillage, grazing and forestry hits the market in Wexford

The 18th-century house is in good structural condition and sits on a holding made up of arable land, grassland, forestry and tidal riverbank. The place is coming to auction with a guide price of €1.65m

Located 8km from Enniscorthy on the western bank of the Slaney, the house was built in 1780 by the Letts family.

It was subsequently bought by the Edier family and since the 1950s was owned by the Latta family.

The farm is situated on the western bank of the River Slaney, 8km from Enniscorthy The residence dates back to 1780 and was lived in up to two years ago

The house has all the relics of auld decency and according to Frank McGuinness of selling agents Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary was lived in up to two years ago, and while in good condition will need a new owner’s touch to bring it to its former glory. The roof was replaced in 1990.

Reached by a long and winding avenue through mature trees, the residence extends to 3,186 sq ft with accommodation that includes a mix of formal and informal spaces. The rooms are made up of an entrance hallway, a drawing room, a dining room, a kitchen, a utility room and a bathroom. Other spaces include a sunroom and a utility room.

The main bathroom is on the landing leading to the first floor where the master bedroom with ensuite facilities is located, while two further bedrooms are adjacent.

A landing at the other side leads to an attic floor with another two bedrooms and an office.