Pictures: Stunning period residence standing on a mix of tillage, grazing and forestry hits the market in Wexford

The residence  dates back to 1780 and was lived in up to two years ago
Jim O'Brien

Kilgibbon on 199ac on the banks of the Slaney south of Enniscorthy is one of the more substantial properties to come on the market in the southeast in recent months.

The 18th-century house is in good structural condition and sits on a holding made up of arable land, grassland, forestry and tidal riverbank. The place is coming to auction with a guide price of €1.65m

Located 8km from Enniscorthy on the western bank of the Slaney, the house was built in 1780 by the Letts family.

It was subsequently bought by the Edier family and since the 1950s was owned by the Latta family.

The farm is situated on the western bank of the River Slaney, 8km from Enniscorthy
The residence  dates back to 1780 and was lived in up to two years ago

The house has all the relics of auld decency and according to Frank McGuinness of selling agents Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary was lived in up to two years ago, and while in good condition will need a new owner’s touch to bring it to its former glory. The roof was replaced in 1990.

Reached by a long and winding avenue through mature trees, the residence extends to 3,186 sq ft with accommodation that includes a mix of formal and informal spaces. The rooms are made up of an entrance hallway, a drawing room, a dining room, a kitchen, a utility room and a bathroom. Other spaces include a sunroom and a utility room.

The main bathroom is on the landing leading to the first floor where the master bedroom with ensuite facilities is located, while two further bedrooms are adjacent.

A landing at the other side leads to an attic floor with another two bedrooms and an office.

Courtyard

Out of doors there is a traditional courtyard to the rear of the house with a range of cut-stone buildings and a number of old stables. There is also a three-column haybarn with a lean-to.

The land is the best of ground in the main, according to Frank McGuinness. “There was never any great need of sheds as it was possible to out-winter cattle here every year, the land is so dry,” he said. The ground is currently in a mix of uses, with about 100ac in oilseed rape and winter wheat. The oilseed rape was recently harvested.

About 50ac of the ground is in grass, with 25ac in old forestry and 25ac on the Slaney in tidal riverbank. The property has plenty of road frontage, is easterly in aspect and gently sloping.

At auction it will be offered in a series of lots, with the first lot made up of the house and yard on 134ac; the second lot comprises 65ac of land while the third lot includes the entire 199ac with the house and outhouses.

The property will be sold at auction by Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary at the Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy at 3pm on Thursday, August 30.

Indo Farming

