Pictures: Stunning organic farm with top class cattle handling facilities makes €8,000/acre

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

In Co Westmeath, Willie Coonan of Coonan auctioneers Maynooth sold an 83ac farm on the shores of Lake Derravarragh for €650,000 or just under €8,000/ac.

The organic farm with an impressive range of sheds and cattle handling facilities is located 2km from Castlepollard and 14km from Mullingar.

The lands are all of free draining lands in fresh pasture and are beautifully laid out with nice hedgerow and have been very well farmed by the present owners.

The lands have been organically farmed and certified and have mostly stud railed boundaries.

Farmyard

  • Hayshed 50x30
  • Machinery shed 40x30 with electric door
  • Cattle shed 80x80
  • Cattle Crush and pen

At auction it opened at €400,000 and four bidders drove the price to €500,000 in €20,000 bids.

The size of the increments reduced to €10,000 and €5,000 and with three customers remaining the place was put on the market at €642,000 and sold at €650,000 to a solicitor acting in trust.

At the same auction a 108ac farm at Clonguiffe, Longwood in Co Meath failed to sell but is under active negotiation on the private treaty market.

Online Editors

