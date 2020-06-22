Farming

PICTURES: See one of the country's largest farms to go under the hammer with a €10m guide price

Jim O'Brien

With a €10m price tag the biggest arable farm to go on sale in the country for some time will be sold at public auction in August. 

The 1,090ac residential property near Edenderry in Co Offaly has 740ac in tillage, 200ac in grass and 150ac in mature forestry. The sale is handled by Raymond Potterton auctioneers of Navan who expects interest from farmers, farm syndicates and corporate buyers.

Located at Ballinlagh, Rogerstown about 7.5km from Edenderry and 30km from Tullamore the farm is owned by well-known grain farmer Mark Tong and has been in the family for generations.