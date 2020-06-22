PICTURES: See one of the country's largest farms to go under the hammer with a €10m guide price

With a €10m price tag the biggest arable farm to go on sale in the country for some time will be sold at public auction in August.

The 1,090ac residential property near Edenderry in Co Offaly has 740ac in tillage, 200ac in grass and 150ac in mature forestry. The sale is handled by Raymond Potterton auctioneers of Navan who expects interest from farmers, farm syndicates and corporate buyers.

Located at Ballinlagh, Rogerstown about 7.5km from Edenderry and 30km from Tullamore the farm is owned by well-known grain farmer Mark Tong and has been in the family for generations.

Originally a 370ac holding it has been built up to its current size since the 1930s. Mark is retiring from the business for succession and health reasons, "My children are not farmers and I had a farm accident a few years ago which means I can't do as much as I once did," he said.

The farm is all in one block with its own internal roadway system giving access to all sections. It produces about 13,000t of grain per annum, all of which is dried on site on an extensive yard that includes three grain dryers , an extensive grain storage, calf rearing and lambing facilities slurry storage, offices, stables and a tack-room. The farm is also home to 290 ewes on about 200ac while the forestry component comprises 150ac mainly of Sitka Spruce surrounded by a belt of oaks and serviced by internal roadways.

Estate house Two residences on the holding include the original estate house dating from 1842, currently under refurbishment, and the main family residence, a 3,000 sq ft, five-bedroom dwelling.

In a state of high fertility the farm currently hosts a variety of cereal crops and a crop of peas. A tight management system is in place with precise annual records kept for each field detailing the crops, dates sown and harvested, inputs and the tonnage yielded. "There is no guesswork on this farm," Mark Tong said, "everything is recorded and we can compare performance year-on-year."

According to Stephen Barry of Potterons every portion of the land is farmed without an inch of waste, "In terms of scale and quality it has to be one of the finest farms in the country," he said.