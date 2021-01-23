Pictures: See inside the ‘Lucky’ Curragh stud that recently sold for €4m

Kildare auctioneer Paddy Jordan got 2021 off to a flying start with the sale of Eyrefield Lodge and Stud on 160ac at The Curragh. Once the home of renowned bloodstock breeder, Sir Edmund Loder, it is believed to have made in the region of €4m.

Located between Kilcullen and Newbridge the property is 3km from the Curragh Racecourse, 16km from Goffs and 50km from Dublin with easy access to both the M7 and M9.

The yard at Eyrefield Stud is home to 55 loose boxes

Originally a hunting lodge when first built in 1760, it was transformed into a flourishing breeding operation by Henry Eyre Linde who became the owner in 1879. Twenty years later Major Eustace Loder, also known as Lucky Loder, brought it to another level with stock that won the Irish Derby and the Oaks in 1900.

Progeny included Pretty Polly who won the 1000 Guineas, the Oaks, the 2000 Guineas and the St Leger. Other victories included two wins of the Coronation Cup, the Champion Stakes and the Jockey Club Cup.

More recent winners include Unite, Caerwent, Marling, Marwell, Vintage Tipple and Overbury. The graveyard at the end of the fern walk contains the graves of its equine luminaries including Pretty Polly, Spearmint, Spion Kop, Marwell and Marling.

The accommodation is suitable for any bloodstock enterprise

Along with 55 boxes laid out in three yards, the extensive equestrian facilities include an automatic walker, an indoor arena, tack and feed rooms and a cattle shed.

The limestone land is all top-quality ground with no waste whosoever. Laid out in 17 post and railed paddocks with tremendous shelter, good fencing and piped water, an internal farm road gives easy access to all paddocks.

the main residence extends to 5,048 sq. ft and is fronted by a distinctive veranda

On a lovely setting, the main residence extends to 5,048sq ft with accommodation that includes a drawing room, sitting room, dining room and library, all with vaulted ceilings and looking out onto the distinctive veranda and the lawn paddocks.

The master bedroom suite includes: a dressingroom and bathroom and there are a further 5 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms.

Other accommodation includes an office, a library, a fully fitted kitchen, breakfast room with Aga cooker while the sleeping area comprises of seven bedrooms and five bathrooms with the master suite including a dressing room and bathroom.

There is plenty of staff accommodation that includes a groom’s house, the gate lodge, an apartment, and a separate Eyre Cottage.