Pictures: See inside the ‘Lucky’ Curragh stud that recently sold for €4m

Renowned Eyrefield Lodge and Stud gets the year off to a flying start

The house and yards at Eyrefield sit on 160ac of land at The Curragh Expand

Jim O'Brien

Kildare auctioneer Paddy Jordan got 2021 off to a flying start with the sale of Eyrefield Lodge and Stud on 160ac at The Curragh. Once the home of renowned bloodstock breeder, Sir Edmund Loder, it is believed to have made in the region of €4m.

Located between Kilcullen and Newbridge the property is 3km from the Curragh Racecourse, 16km from Goffs and 50km from Dublin with easy access to both the M7 and M9.

