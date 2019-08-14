Pictures: Not an inch of waste on €2m model farm

Green vista: The land at the farm located in Ballyconlore and Coolnagloose is described as being high quality grazing and tillage ground and is guided at prices ranging from €7,000 to close to €12,000 per acre
Storm Powell

A period residence on c171ac at Ballyconlore and Coolnagloose, Inch, Gorey, Co Wexford, is being offered for sale at a guide price of €1.9m.

The property is being offered in its entirety and in separate lots. Auctioneer Niall Slattery of Warren Estates says "the land is high quality and has been well farmed over the year. It is a mixture of tillage and grassland and has extensive frontage to a number of local roads".

Lot 1 of 39.33ac at Coolnagloose is currently laid out as three inter-connecting fields and is guided at €350,000 or €8,900/ac. The land is mostly good grazing land but needs some reclaiming near the River Inch, which runs along its northern boundary.

Lot 2 is a small parcel of 7ac accessed from a private lane. Originally, this plot had a residence and the tree-lined avenue to the property is still clearly visible.

The old stone-built dwelling is now a ruin surrounded by mature trees and a large portion of the site is in grassland.

"Though this lot is guided at an agricultural value of €7,000/ac, it is most likely to be bought as a potential site," says Mr Slattery. Lot 3 of 34ac is guided at €400,000 or €11,765/ac. This large field is in tillage and has extensive frontage and direct access to a local road.

The residence dates back to the late 18th century and was occupied until recent years
Lot 4 is probably the most interesting lot and comprises a period residence, an old mill and outbuildings on 27ac.

Milling

The Georgian residence was constructed in the late 18th century and the three-bay, two-storey house was inhabited until recent years.

While it is now in need of renovation, it retains many of its original features.

The stone-built corn mill probably pre-dates the main house.

While milling ceased in 1948, the mill itself retains many of the original working mechanisms.

Old stone outbuildings in varying states of repair include stables, store houses and a haybarn. The guide price for this lot is €350,000.

Lot 5 of 45.3ac has a guide price of €540,000 or €12,000/ac. This parcel of land, which had good road frontage, is in three fields of which two fields are in tillage.

A guide price of €180,000 or €10,000/ac is being quoted for Lot 6 of 18.5ac comprising two interconnecting fields which are both in grass. Lot 7 comprises the entire property at a guide price of €1.9m.

An executor sale, the property will be offered for sale by public auction on Thursday, August 22, at the Ashdown Park Hotel, Gorey, Co Wexford at 3pm.

Once the site of a milling business, a 171ac farm near Inch, Co Wexford, is now being offered for sale in seven lots

Indo Farming


