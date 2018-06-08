Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 8 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Pictures: Local farmer loses out as late bidder drives farm to €720k above guide price

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Slyguff Lodge, a 65ac residential farm with a wide range of farm buildings near Bagenalstown in Co Carlow made €1.52m at auction last week, writes Jim O’Brien.

A last minute bidder broke the million mark and went on to pay over €23,000/ac for the property.

Located 4km from Bagenalstown and 9km from Borris, the Victorian house is set at the end of a long avenue surrounded by the best of tillage and grassland.

The avenue serves as a central roadway while a second roadway serves the yard. The property has extensive road frontage on to the Borris road and extensive sheds laid out in a traditional courtyard and a more modern yard.

The 65ac is in one block and laid out in nine fields, divided between tillage and grazing
The 65ac is in one block and laid out in nine fields, divided between tillage and grazing

The house is a lovely Victorian construction with a series of interconnected reception rooms all with bay windows, while upstairs there are four bedrooms.

At auction, John Dawson of Tullow opened proceedings when he accepted an initial bid of €500,000.

With two bidders in action the price soon reached €950,000, at which point the auctioneer cajoled and encouraged but managed to elicit no further bids. He consulted the vendor who hesitated but after a few moments’ consideration instructed Mr Dawson to put the holding on the market.

Bidding resumed with the property on the market at €950,000 and a new bidder entered the fray and took the price over the €1m mark. Proceedings continued at a brisk pace until the hammer fell in favour of the latecomer, a solicitor acting in trust.

Also Read

Mr Dawson described the price paid as excellent, saying the active bidders were all keen, with a local farmer coming a strong second.

The house is of Victorian vintage and is in good condition with many of the original features intact
The house is of Victorian vintage and is in good condition with many of the original features intact

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The Tudor style residence

VIDEO: Peek inside this stunning stud farm on the market with €15m price...
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...
The forestry, with seven years of premium payments remaining, was planted in 2004

Spectacular views and a healthy forestry premium on the market in Tipp

Top-class Kilkenny ground guided at over €10,000/ac


Top Stories

Judge's wife takes case over alleged trespass on farmland
An employee works on chopped oak trunks at the Margaritelli Fontaines sawmill in Burgundy, France, April 10, 2018. Picture taken April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

China's love affair with oak a mixed blessing for France
Pearse Lyons

How a smartphone could take the hard work out of fencing
2/6/2018 Carrigallen Mart Lot Number 557 Weight 430K DOB 20/9/17 Breed Sex Bull Price €1170 Photo Brian Farrell

Fall-off in numbers driving a price rally at cattle marts
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 186 Weight 48.5K Quantity 4 Type Lambs Price €146 Photo Brian Farrell

Farmers should not sell under-finished lambs
(stock photo)

Co-op manager stole €44,000 after getting into difficulty finishing dream...

Limerick men charged with burglary of home where 95-year-old man was...