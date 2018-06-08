Pictures: Local farmer loses out as late bidder drives farm to €720k above guide price

Slyguff Lodge, a 65ac residential farm with a wide range of farm buildings near Bagenalstown in Co Carlow made €1.52m at auction last week, writes Jim O’Brien.

A last minute bidder broke the million mark and went on to pay over €23,000/ac for the property.

Located 4km from Bagenalstown and 9km from Borris, the Victorian house is set at the end of a long avenue surrounded by the best of tillage and grassland. The avenue serves as a central roadway while a second roadway serves the yard. The property has extensive road frontage on to the Borris road and extensive sheds laid out in a traditional courtyard and a more modern yard.

The 65ac is in one block and laid out in nine fields, divided between tillage and grazing

The house is a lovely Victorian construction with a series of interconnected reception rooms all with bay windows, while upstairs there are four bedrooms. At auction, John Dawson of Tullow opened proceedings when he accepted an initial bid of €500,000.