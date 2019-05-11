Pictures: Georgian style on 56ac of 'good ground' for €800,000 in the midlands

The house and lands are for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €800,000.

Located 18km from Portlaoise and 8km from Portarlington the 250 year old residence and traditional courtyard are in top class condition with all the classical Georgian features including tall windows, high ceilings, ornate plasterwork and detailed woodwork.

The courtyard has been renovated and includes a range of spaces that could be converted to various uses.

The farmyard includes an American barn with eight loose boxes and various storage areas for fodder and machinery.

One of the key attractions of the property from a commercial point of view has to be the existence of 5,000 sq ft of high-quality storage space.

This part of the property is accessed from a rear entrance along a tarmac driveway.

The entrance avenue to the property winds through 56ac of land made up of good ground dotted with fine stands of trees and suitable for grass or tillage.