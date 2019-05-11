Farm Ireland
Pictures: Georgian style on 56ac of 'good ground' for €800,000 in the midlands

Cloneyhurke House on 56ac is located 8kms from Portarlington
Cloneyhurke House on 56ac is located 8kms from Portarlington
Jim O'Brien

Cloneyhurke House near Portarlington in Co Offaly is a beautiful two-storey over basement Georgian house fully restored and standing on 56ac of land.

The house and lands are for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €800,000.

Located 18km from Portlaoise and 8km from Portarlington the 250 year old residence and traditional courtyard are in top class condition with all the classical Georgian features including tall windows, high ceilings, ornate plasterwork and detailed woodwork.

The courtyard has been renovated and includes a range of spaces that could be converted to various uses.

The farmyard includes an American barn with eight loose boxes and various storage areas for fodder and machinery.

One of the key attractions of the property from a commercial point of view has to be the existence of 5,000 sq ft of high-quality storage space.

This part of the property is accessed from a rear entrance along a tarmac driveway.

The entrance avenue to the property winds through 56ac of land made up of good ground dotted with fine stands of trees and suitable for grass or tillage.

Laid out in a range of paddocks and fields, the land is in good condition and has been well minded and could form the basis of a substantial equestrian operation.

Naas land auction

Mr Dunne is also handling the sale of an 8.5ac parcel of grazing ground at Mylerstown, Naas in the Co Kildare located 6.5km from Naas 13km from Clane and Newbridge.

The property, which Mr Dunne describes as ideal for a house, subject to planning, was sold in the Tiger era for €120,000 but is now guided pre-auction at €75,000

It will be sold at auction at 3pm on Tuesday, May 14 at The Heritage, Killenard, Co Laois.

