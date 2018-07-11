Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 12 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Pictures: Chinese interest expected in massive Meath equine complex on the market for €9.25m

The 364ac estate comes with a seven-bedroom main residence.
The 364ac estate comes with a seven-bedroom main residence.
Stock image
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

An equine complex on 364 acres and featuring nine residences, 71 stables and five yards has gone on the market at €9.25m.

There has been a huge rise in the sale of larger farms and estates this year, and the arrival of Dollanstown Stud and Estate on the Meath-Kildare border has taken things to a new level.

The 364ac estate comes with a seven-bedroom main residence with an original carved staircase described as one of the finest examples of Georgian craftsmanship in the country.

There are eight other residences on the estate, all in equally good condition - and suitable for renting.

The farming and equestrian facilities include 71 stables, five yards and a thriving livestock rearing enterprise.

The estate was founded in the late 1700s and was owned by the Hamilton Smythe family for generations.

The property is now owned by a Swedish industrialist and his family who developed a thriving engineering business in the midlands.

The house, the yards and the facilities all bear the hallmarks of Nordic attention to detail and style.

Also Read

Everything about the property, from the perfect hanging of gates to the fully functioning walled garden, is testament to generous investment and assiduous maintenance.

The equestrian facilities are used mainly for livery and training by the eventing community.

The farm is home to a 70-cow suckler herd and 200 sheep.

Pat O'Hagan of Savills describes the place as "an all-encompassing country estate that has everything - a beautiful house in perfect condition, land, facilities and a range of real and potential income streams".

The place is for sale as an entire, and while he admits it will take a specific type of customer to buy the place, he expects interest from Ireland and from as far away as China.

"The Chinese are becoming more active in this market," he said.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...


Top Stories

Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia increases base milk price for June by 2 cents
Bobby Miller, chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group, makes his point at a previous protest at the Guinness Hop Store in Dublin. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Barley growers reject latest IFA/Boortmalt price offer

Local farmers battle it out as 203ac Dublin holding makes €2m
Darragh McCullough on his farm in Stamullen, Co Meath. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Darragh McCullough: Outcome of the Kerry battle will lay down a marker for other...
ICMSA dairy chairperson Ger Quain said it was time for processors to lift prices in accordance with market developments and the pressure on their farmer-suppliers.

Milk price boost needed to take pressure off farmers

New laws could see planning permission required for forestry development
Tractor drawing bales in the sunshine. Stock image.

Base CAP payments on achieving green targets rather than carbon tax - Ag...