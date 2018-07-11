An equine complex on 364 acres and featuring nine residences, 71 stables and five yards has gone on the market at €9.25m.

Pictures: Chinese interest expected in massive Meath equine complex on the market for €9.25m

There has been a huge rise in the sale of larger farms and estates this year, and the arrival of Dollanstown Stud and Estate on the Meath-Kildare border has taken things to a new level.

The 364ac estate comes with a seven-bedroom main residence with an original carved staircase described as one of the finest examples of Georgian craftsmanship in the country.

There are eight other residences on the estate, all in equally good condition - and suitable for renting.

The farming and equestrian facilities include 71 stables, five yards and a thriving livestock rearing enterprise.

The estate was founded in the late 1700s and was owned by the Hamilton Smythe family for generations.

The property is now owned by a Swedish industrialist and his family who developed a thriving engineering business in the midlands.

The house, the yards and the facilities all bear the hallmarks of Nordic attention to detail and style.