Thursday 18 October 2018

Pictures: €6m is the asking price for this 336ac model farm located close to Dublin Airport

 

In all, there is accommodation for 200 cattle
Jim O'Brien

It isn't often you find a farm of over 300ac that comes without a Georgian pile or an inch of waste. I found one at Rowlestown in Co Dublin.

Extending to 336ac, this farmer's farm is in perfect heart with a magnificent yard and suitable for any enterprise.

Indeed, strong and active interest has already manifest in the sale, with Goffs Country handling the private treaty transaction. The holding was put on the market as an entire or in lots with a guide of €20,000/ac.

Located 10km from Dublin Airport, 8km from Swords and adjacent to the village of Rowlestown, the property is one of a number owned and farmed by the current owner, who is in the process of downsizing.

In all, there is accommodation for 200 cattle

On my journey to Rowlestown I took the familiar road to Dublin Airport and continued on the M1 until I reached Exit 4 for Swords.

Thanks to satellite navigation and Goffs' directions, a warren of country roads brought me to the property.

Andrew Nolan of Goffs was hot on my heels and we drove into the spacious yard decked out in a range of modern sheds in perfect nick.

The yard includes a massive A-roofed eight-column shed serviced by a wide feeding passage and at either side slatted pens with lie-back areas to the rear. In all there is accommodation for 200 cattle while behind the shed is a concrete yard with a series of holding pens and a range of comprehensive handling facilities.

Opposite the main cattle shed is another A-roofed shed enclosed on three sides and this can be used for machinery storage or fodder storage. Adjacent to that is a four-column fully enclosed feed shed. The yard also contains a double silage slab.

The land is made up of bone dry, fertile, North Dublin ground serviced by a fine internal road system.

Andrew took me on a tour of the ground in his jeep driving at will along the internal roads and across the land without a bother.

Laid out in 29 divisions, it is divided by top-class fencing that includes post and rail, electric fencing and traditional hedgerow while internal custom-made gates secure each paddock and field. There is piped water to all divisions.

The 336ac has extensive road frontage on three sides with double road frontage in one portion where the public road separates two fields from the rest. There are numerous gated entrances from the roads giving plenty of access.

At present the farm is divided between tillage and permanent pasture with 128ac in tillage and 208 in grass. The farm is home to a herd of 500 sucklers made up of 320 commercial cattle and 180 pedigree Charolais.

This is a seriously impressive land holding.

"It is a model farm," Andrew Nolan says, "a proper commercial holding that could be used for tillage livestock or dairy."

It has to be a strong contender for farm of the year in farmland sales.

