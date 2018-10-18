It isn't often you find a farm of over 300ac that comes without a Georgian pile or an inch of waste. I found one at Rowlestown in Co Dublin.

Pictures: €6m is the asking price for this 336ac model farm located close to Dublin Airport

Extending to 336ac, this farmer's farm is in perfect heart with a magnificent yard and suitable for any enterprise.

Indeed, strong and active interest has already manifest in the sale, with Goffs Country handling the private treaty transaction. The holding was put on the market as an entire or in lots with a guide of €20,000/ac.

Located 10km from Dublin Airport, 8km from Swords and adjacent to the village of Rowlestown, the property is one of a number owned and farmed by the current owner, who is in the process of downsizing.

The farm at Rowlestown, Co Dublin is home to a herd of 500 commercial land pedigree sucklers and also 128ac under tillage In all, there is accommodation for 200 cattle

On my journey to Rowlestown I took the familiar road to Dublin Airport and continued on the M1 until I reached Exit 4 for Swords.

Thanks to satellite navigation and Goffs' directions, a warren of country roads brought me to the property.

Andrew Nolan of Goffs was hot on my heels and we drove into the spacious yard decked out in a range of modern sheds in perfect nick.

The yard includes a massive A-roofed eight-column shed serviced by a wide feeding passage and at either side slatted pens with lie-back areas to the rear. In all there is accommodation for 200 cattle while behind the shed is a concrete yard with a series of holding pens and a range of comprehensive handling facilities.