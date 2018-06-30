Pictures: 116ac West Wicklow farm guided at €8,000/ac

The land in West Wicklow is quite different from the ground at the eastern end of the county.

While undulating and picturesque, the country is fertile and green compared to the more rugged landscape to the east.

In the company of Matthew Conry I visited a fine 166ac holding at Hughestown, Baltinglass located 3km from the town and 8km from the M9. The residential property is coming to auction with a guide of €8,000/ac.

The house and yard is set back from the road where it has some good road frontage. A concrete avenue climbs to the heart of the farm where the house and yard are located. The land is made up of the best of ground under a rich crop of hay or silage at the moment. This will be mowed, saved and removed prior to possession.

Laid out in a series of large fields, the self-draining ground rises to a height at the rear giving spectacular views. According to Matthew Conry it was all ploughed and tilled at one time but is now in pasture. It is fenced with traditional hedgerow and has some fine stands of trees.

Drystock

The yard is made up of a series of buildings both modern and dated. These include a fine six-column slatted shed with a centre feeding and cleaning passage, a six-column round roof shed with a lean-to and a five-column fully enclosed round roof shed with double lean-to. Other facilities include two silage pits, a concrete yard and a cattle collection pen.

The place is suited to drystock farming and to dairying. "Aside from the milking machine, most of the infrastructure is in place for dairying," according to Matthew. "It would make a fine standalone dairy farm," he says.