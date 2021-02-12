Farming

‘Picture postcard’ holding in Laois expected to make €500,000

The two-storey farmhouse with the farm in Ballyroan needs refurbishment but has lots of character

Jim O'Brien

The auctioneer’s brochure description of Cashel Farm and its ivy-covered farmhouse at Ballyroan in Co Laois as ‘picture postcard’ is spot on. The classic farmhouse with 36.8ac with a yard is expected to make in excess of €500,000.

The village of Ballyroan is just 10 minutes from Portlaoise and Abbeyleix on the R425 that runs parallel with the former N8 Dublin Cork road. The M7 motorway is also 10 minutes away.

The land is among the best in Laois and is home to some fine tillage land.

