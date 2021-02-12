‘Picture postcard’ holding in Laois expected to make €500,000

The two-storey farmhouse with the farm in Ballyroan needs refurbishment but has lots of character

The auctioneer’s brochure description of Cashel Farm and its ivy-covered farmhouse at Ballyroan in Co Laois as ‘picture postcard’ is spot on. The classic farmhouse with 36.8ac with a yard is expected to make in excess of €500,000.

The village of Ballyroan is just 10 minutes from Portlaoise and Abbeyleix on the R425 that runs parallel with the former N8 Dublin Cork road. The M7 motorway is also 10 minutes away.

The land is among the best in Laois and is home to some fine tillage land.

Expand Close The land is a mix of fine tillage ground and some rougher grazing which needs attention / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The land is a mix of fine tillage ground and some rougher grazing which needs attention Cashel Farm is laid out in three large fields rising to a significant height in the centre, giving wonderful views of the surrounding countryside. Most of the ground is arable with some rougher grazing on the higher ground in need of some attention. This could be reclaimed to match the quality of the surrounding ground. The roadside yard has its own entrance and is made up of a range of dated buildings including a double round-roofed shed with a lean-to, cattle handling facilities and some traditional stone structures. Expand Close The sheds are dated but have plenty of scope for renovation / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The sheds are dated but have plenty of scope for renovation The house, a two-storey traditional farmhouse set back from the road in its own garden, oozes character. In need of complete renovation the accommodation includes a sitting room, living room and a kitchen with fitted units. Upstairs are four bedrooms along with a separate WC and shower room. Adjacent to the house is a large lofted garage with plenty of storage space. In a sale handled by John Dunne of Hume auctioneers, Portlaoise, the property is on the private treaty market and can be bought in lots or as an entire. The house on 0.43ac is guided at €140,000,the yard with 36.4ac is guided at €360,000 while the entire is expected to make in the excess of €500,000. Mr Dunne recalls that in 2006 a farm at Cullenagh, just a couple of miles away, hit national headlines when it made €62,500/ac, breaking all records. “With Cashel farm being offered at a price in or around €10,000/ac, significant value appears to be on the table,” he said.